San Diego Wave FC Names Landon Donovan Interim Head Coach

August 16, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today that Landon Donovan will serve as the new interim head coach through the remainder of the 2024 season. Donovan will assume his new role immediately, as former interim head coach Paul Buckle transitions his coaching duties to return to his personal commitments.

"First off, we want to thank Paul for his professionalism and honoring his commitment to see us through this summer window," said San Diego Wave FC Sporting Director and General Manager Camille Ashton. "We are thrilled to have Landon join the club and lead the team for the remainder of the season, including the first-ever Concacaf W Champions Cup. Landon's level of knowledge, understanding and experience as both a player and a coach, provides us with a leader that can help guide this club to where we want to be - in a playoff position and competing for a Championship. His passion for this city and growing the game, along with having a player-first mentality, make him a natural fit for this club."

Donovan, a San Diego local, was formerly the Executive Vice President of Soccer Operations for the San Diego Loyal, following three years as the first-ever head coach for the USL club. During his four-year tenure, he led the club to back-to-back-to-back playoff spots (2021, 2022, 2023).

Donovan had one of the most illustrious soccer careers in the United States. A 20-year professional, Donovan earned six MLS Cups (2001, 2003, 2005, 2011, 2012, 2014), a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup (2005) and two MLS Supporters' Shields (2010, 2011). Individually, he was named to an MLS record 14 consecutive MLS All-Star games (2001-14), the MLS Best XI six times (2003, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012), the MVP Award (2009) and the Golden Boot (2008) as well as being one of just two players to be named MLS Cup MVP twice (2003, 2011).

On the international level, Donovan leads the U.S. Men's National Team in goals (57) and assists (58) and is the only American player to surpass both 50 goals and assists in his career. His 157 appearances are second-most all-time in U.S. history.

Donovon holds his USSF A-Senior license.

Th Wave will kick off their Concacaf W Champions Cup campaign this Tuesday, Aug. 20 as they take on Santa Fe FC in Panama City, Panama. The club will then return to Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 24 at 1:30 p.m. to face Angel City FC in the club's Rivalry Match, presented by Kaiser Permanente. The match marks the return to Snapdragon Stadium for the club's six Olympians, including USWNT Gold Medalists Naomi Girma and Jaedyn Shaw. The first 15,000 in the gates will receive a Girma bobblehead.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.