Kansas City Current Signs Kenyan Forward Mwanalima Adam Jereko

August 16, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current announced the signing of Mwanalima Adam Jereko. Known simply as Jereko, the Kenya National Team captain and Turkish Women's Super League star has agreed to a contract with the club through the 2025 season, with an option for the 2026 season.

"I can't wait to get to Kansas City and play for the Current," said Jereko. "The organization has been incredible with me, and I am very excited to be part of this club."

The 26-year-old forward has been integral to women's football in Kenya, helping bring the country to its first CECAFA Women's Championship finals in 2019. First selected for the U-17 youth side in 2015, Jereko joined the senior national team soon after and has capped for Kenya in all major tournaments since, including the recent 2024 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. She is one of the indisputable leaders of the Harambee Starlets with nearly ten years of experience with the national squad.

"Jereko is an exciting player that will be a great fit here," said head coach Vlatko Andonovski. "Her enthusiasm, skill and work ethic are exactly what we are looking for as we get back into the regular season."

The lethal striker gained notoriety early in her career, earning the nickname 'Dogo.' She began playing professionally in high school with the Mombasa Olympic ladies before her tenure with Kenyan Premier League team Thika Queens FC starting in 2018. With the Thika Queens, she emerged as the league's top scorer in 2021 after an undefeated season.

Later that year, she made the move to Hakkarigücü Spor of the Turkish Super League. Jereko scored 11 goals in her first 17 games with the club, pushing the team to a fourth-place finish. The all-star became captain of the squad in 2023. Jereko joins the Current after scoring 23 goals, including two hat tricks, with the Turkish club last season.

Following the conclusion of the Current's International Summer of Soccer, Kansas City returns to regular season action Aug. 25 against the Washington Spirit at 11 a.m. CT in Washington D.C.

