Chicago Red Stars Name Sara Arnold, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships

August 16, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Red Stars News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Red Stars President, Karen Leetzow, has appointed Sara Arnold as the club's new Vice President of Corporate Partnerships, the club announced today.

"We are excited to have Sara join the Red Stars," said Leetzow. "Sara's experience across sports will help us develop a corporate partnerships team that can sell our club's vision and create meaningful relationships that benefit both organizations and our larger Red Stars community."

"I can't wait to get started with the Red Stars," said Arnold. "As former president of the Women in Baseball Employee Resource Group and as a board member of WISE Atlanta, I am passionate about growing opportunities for women in sports and what better way to do that than to work in women's sports, and for a club like the Chicago Red Stars. I'd like to thank Karen for putting her trust in me and I look forward to growing this club along with the rest of the leadership team, front office and our fans."

Arnold brings a wealth of experience across various sports and leagues to the Red Stars. Arnold spent the past four years in Arizona working on notable events including Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix, Arizona, and the Men's 2024 NCAA Men's Final Four. Prior to her work in Arizona, Arnold spent 10 years with the Atlanta Braves of Major League Baseball working in corporate partnerships.

With the Red Stars, Arnold will use her experience to lead the corporate partnerships team in developing and maintaining meaningful partnerships that drive revenue growth and help grow the brand's presence with new and creative activations.

