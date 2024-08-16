Utah Royals End International Break with 3-0 Friendly Win Over Crystal Palace

August 16, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

URFC ousted Blitzer Ownership sibling Crystal Palace en route to its third consecutive win, extending its longest win streak across all competitions in the 2024 season.

The Royals starting XI welcomed back Olympian Amandine Henry along with URFC newcomer Claudia Zornoza. Ify Onumonu and Macey Fraser also returned from the Summer Olympic games available on the bench. Onumonu subbed on in the 76th minute.

Rookie sensation Ally Sentnor opened up the scoring for the hosts in the 54th minute deflecting off Crystal Palace defender beating the keeper to the near post. Sentnor added another to the scoreboard, tapping in a ball from Hannah Betfort in the 70th minute. Sentnor scored four times in four appearances during the NWSL international break, outpacing her three in league play.

Kaleigh Riehl headed in the final goal for URFC scoring her first in the Blue and Gold and third in her professional career.

Goalkeeper Mandy Haught's one save was enough to earn herself a clean sheet, her third across all competitions this year.

Utah returns to NWSL play in stride, looking to narrow the point differential to the playoff line (9). The Royals host expansion club sibling Bay FC on Friday, August 23, at America First Field. Kickoff is set for 7:30 PM MT, with tickets available at https://www.utahroyals.com/tickets/

UTA 3 : 0 CP

GOAL-SCORING SUMMARY:

UTA: Ally Sentnor (Olivia Griffitts) 54': Fullback Olivia Griffitts received the ball and played a simple pass to Ally Sentnor on the right, who in turn dribbled into the right side of the penalty box, down and line, before rifling a hard powerful effort to Shae Yanez's near post and into the back of the net for URFC's first goal of the contest.

UTA: Ally Sentnor (Hannah Betfort) 70': Striker Hannah Betfort won a turnover in the Crystal Palace penalty area and, instead of going for goal herself, played a square ball to her right to find Sentnor who took a slick first touch to evade the challenge of an onrushing defender before tapping home into an empty net for both her and URFC's second goal of the match.

UTA: Kaleigh Riehl (Addisyn Merrick) 81': A fine goal from a well-worked set piece routine. Defender Addisyn Merrick lofted in a cross from a freekick on the left hand side all the way into the penalty area to find Kaleigh Riehl who rose highest at the back post to head home URFC's third and final goal of a thrilling contest.

LINEUPS:

Utah Royals FC (4-3-3): Mandy Haught; Zoe Burns (Addisyn Merrick, 64'), Madison Pogarch (Agnes Nyberg, 66'), Kaleigh Riehl, Olivia Griffitts; Ana Tejada, Claudia Zornoza (Cameron Tucker, 64'), Amandine Henry; Michele Vasconcelos, Hannah Betfort, Ally Sentnor (Ify Onumonu, 76')

Subs not used: Kate Del Fava, Macey Fraser, Mikayla Cluff, Cristina Roque

Crystal Palace (4-3-3): Shae Yanez; Aimee Everett, Katrine Veje (Shanade Hopcroft, 63'), Isabella Sibley, Fliss Gibbons; Cloe Arthur, Annabel Blanchard, Mille Gejl (Indiah Paige-Riley, 63'); Abbie Larkin, Isibeal Atkinson, Molly-Mae Sharpe

Subs not used: Annis Clara-Wright, Zoe Harris, Rosie Rowe, Mia Ring, Taylor Bell

Stats Summary: UTA / CP

Shots: 15 / 2

Shots on Goal: 10 / 0

Corner Kicks: 8 / 7

Fouls: 1 / 3

Saves 1 / 7

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

UTA: No bookings. 1 total foul.

CP: Millie Gejl (Yellow Card, 41'). 3 total fouls.

