Gotham FC Signs Portuguese Forward Jéssica Silva

August 16, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HARRISON, NJ - NJ/NY Gotham FC today announced the club has signed Portuguese forward Jéssica Silva through 2024 from SL Benfica Women via free transfer. The forward will join the team pending the receipt of her visa, International Transfer Certificate and completion of medical exams.

"I am so excited to return to the NWSL and play for a top club in Gotham FC," said Silva. "I can't wait to be a part of the club's journey for the rest of the season."

Silva most recently was with Benfica, a strategic partner for Gotham FC since May 2023. With Benfica, Silva helped sweep every title in Portugal in 2023-24, which included winning Liga BPI, the Women's Cup of Portugal and the Portuguese Women's Super Cup. Additionally, she was a part of the Benfica squad that advanced to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Women's Champions League in 2023-24, in which she scored two goals and one assist in the group stage.

"We are delighted to have Jéssica join us and return to the league," said Gotham FC General Manager and Head of Soccer Operations Yael Averbuch West. "Jéssica is a quality player with tremendous experience, who will contribute to our already high-level environment and through the rest of the season."

Silva previously played in Europe's premier divisions, including Swedish side Linköpings FC, Portugal's Clube de Albergaria, Spanish Premier Division Levante Unión Deportiva and Olympique Lyonnaise (OL) of the French Division 1 Féminine. In 2021, the forward signed with the Kansas City Current, where she appeared in 14 games and dished out two assists.

On the international level, Silva has appeared in more than 100 matches for Portugal. The forward was a part of the 2022 UEFA Women's Euro as well as the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup squads.

