Closer Look: The 2024 All-MLR First Team

August 13, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







Across the Major League Rugby in 2024 there were countless fine individual seasons for players.

Now that the most recent campaign has concluded and the offseason kicks off, the All-MLR team is here.

Here is a closer look at the All-MLR First XV for 2024: 1. Cameron Orr (Seattle Seawolves) From minute one Cameron Orr showed the class he had to offer to the Seattle Seawolves.

A career cured in England, Australia, and New Zealand, the 29-year-old was a pivotal figure for Allen Clarke as the two-time champions returned to the Championship Final for a fourth time.

Prolific as a ball carrier, and at the scrum, the Australian gained 477 meters and even contributed 130 tackles in defense.

2. Dylan Fawsitt (Chicago Hounds) To make the All MLR first XV for a third year running, Dylan Fawsitt scored 14 tries and helped the Chicago Hounds make their first postseason foray.

With a strong forward pack The Butcher was provided with a steady lineout and maul to help him over the whitewash and help the 34-year-old to another handsome try-scoring tally.

As an experienced operator in the Hounds pack, Fawsitt made 131 tackles and even had 254 ruck arrivals for his team as they made history and played knockout rugby for the first time in franchise history.

3. Steven Longwell (Old Glory DC) Steven Longwell made a big impact for Old Glory DC in a short time.

Arriving back on the east coast after a stint with English Premiership team Bristol Bears, the Scotsman renewed relations in the capital three years after he left.

Making 10 appearances for the Flags, the 34-year-old scored a memorable hat-trick against Anthem RC in Round 14 as the side returned to the MLR Playoffs presented by Sportsbreaks.com.

Adding extra solidity to the DC scrum, completing 79 tackles, and making 126 meters with ball-in-hand, it was a re-run to remember for the tighthead prop.

4. Rhyno Herbst (Seattle Seawolves) It is hard to imagine a Seattle Seawolves second-row without Rhyno Herbst.

A constant in the Pacific Northwest since his 2021 arrival, the South African started another 17 matches for Allen Clarke's team as they reached the MLR Championship Final at Snapdragon Stadium.

Helping his team to an 11-5 record in the Western Conference, Herbst made 165 tackles, arrived at 363 rucks, and made 83 lineout takes as the Seawolves dominated up front yet again.

5. Frank Lochore (Utah Warriors) In his debut season with the Utah Warriors, 23-year-old Frank Lochore was nothing short of dominant for his club.

Making 221 tackles, 796 meters with the ball, and making 264 ruck arrivals, the lock could do no wrong for the Western Conference club.

Even capable of playing at blindside flanker, Lochore's natural athleticism made him invaluable to his club and a firm fan favorite in Utah.

6. Jero Gomez Vara (Dallas Jackals) In 2024 Jero Gomez Vara had a simply stunning season for the Dallas Jackals as they reached the Western Conference Final.

Making 604 meters and beating 53 defenders in the process, Gomez Vara also made 128 tackles and 74 lineout takes for Agustin Cavalieri's team.

It was not just the Argentine's playing ability that made him a valuable commodity at Choctaw Stadium.

As a leader, the 23-year-old was worth his weight in gold. He even moved to lock forward following Sam Golla's injury and continued to dominate there.

7. Cory Daniel (Old Glory DC) After missing much of the 2023 season with injury, Cory Daniel was back to his best for Old Glory DC in 2024.

Starting 15 games for his team this season, the USA Rugby international made an eye-watering 277 tackles and arrived at 397 rucks to help secure the ball for DC.

Also, making 417 meters with the ball and scoring four tries was a true return to form for a player who has called Old Glory home since the team's debut season in 2020.

8. Semi Kunatani (RFC Los Angeles) In RFC Los Angeles' debut MLR season, Semi Kunatani was a leading light for the new team, which finished sixth in the Western Conference.

Kunatani brought with him all his years of experience playing professionally with Toulouse, Harlequins, and Castres, along with his Olympic Gold medal in 2016 with the Fiji rugby sevens team.

Scoring ten tries for his new team from the forward pack, Kunatani gained 1,130 meters and even contributed 161 tackles to LA's efforts.

9. Andre Warner (Houston SaberCats) Arriving in Texas hot off the heels of time in France with Agen, Andre Warner wasted no time at all as he helped the SaberCats dominate.

Setting the pace all season in MLR, Warner was a vital cog in the Houston machine, scoring eight tries, kicking for 1,926 meters, and even making 118 tackles.

Forming partnerships with fly-halves AJ Alatimu and Davy Coetzer, the 30-year-old was a constant at half-back to help the SaberCats tick in attack.

10. Jayson Potroz (New England Free Jacks) For a second season in a row Jayson Potroz proved he was the New England Free Jacks' most important player as they won MLR for consecutive seasons.

Registering a league-high 181 points, the New Zealander also kicked for 3,709 meters and made 1,001 meters with the ball.

You then add an impressive 67 defenders beaten and it adds up to a seriously impressive campaign for the reigning Player of the Year.

Even proving his worth as captain when Josh Larsen was forced out with injury, it was a fully-rounded season for the playmaker.

11. Taniela Filimone (NOLA Gold) Prolific for the NOLA Gold as they made their debut Playoffs appearance in 2024, Filimone registered 11 tries in a standout season for the wing.

A bruising and dominant ball carrier, the Tongan combined his physicality with devastating speed and talent for try-scoring; it all added up to a successful individual campaign.

Gaining 1,070 maters and making 101 tackles, it was a breakthrough season for the 25-year-old, who registered just three tries last season for the New England Free Jacks.

12. Jordan Jackson-Hope (NOLA Gold) Jordan Jackson-Hope's second season in the Deep South will go down as a classic.

All year, the 28-year-old started 13 matches for the NOLA Gold, and they finished second in the Eastern Conference.

Simply put there was nothing that the Australian could do wrong.

A lynchpin in defense and attack, the center was able to create a try and prevent one within seconds of each other.

Scoring five tries for the Gold, Jackson-Hope also made 112 tackles, gained 851 meters, and arrived at 143 rucks.

13. Wayne Van Der Bank (New England Free Jacks) Wayne van der Bank, who started 16 matches in 2024, enjoyed his best MLR season to date with the New England Free Jacks.

Crossing the whitewash a whopping ten times, the South African split his time between inside and outside center and excelled in both.

The 27-year-old's dominance in attack and defense, making 1,353 meters and 187 tackles, makes for a sublime individual season.

14. Michael Manson (Utah Warriors) In his first MLR season Michael Manson showed off his impressive pace for the Utah Warriors and reaped the rewards by scoring 14 tries for Greg Cooper's team.

A former New Zealand U18 sprinter, Manson was prolific when unleashed and made 1,490 meters when carrying the ball.

While the Warriors did not make a return to the playoffs, the performances of Manson and Lochore certainly provide hope for the future at Zions Bank Stadium.

15. Reece Macdonald (New England Free Jacks) Reece Macdonald started 16 matches for the New England Free Jacks as they lifted the Shield again.

Employed at full-back for the majority of the season, the 26-year-old scored ten tries as he helped book Scott Mathie's side a place in the Championship Final in San Diego.

In total, the New Zealander gained 1,515 meters and beat 82 defenders for his team in a truly superb individual campaign.

Written By Joe Harvey

• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...





Major League Rugby Stories from August 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.