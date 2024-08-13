Valkyries Bring in Former PVF Third Overall Draft Pick

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Valkyries today announce that Hannah Pukis, a setter, has agreed to a one-year deal with the team.

Pukis was a member of the Vegas Thrill for her debut professional season last year. She was selected as the third overall pick in the inaugural PVF Collegiate Draft, but appeared in just one set as a rookie. Before entering the professional level, Pukis spent two seasons at the University of Oregon where she was named an All-American twice, All Pac-12, and reached the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament. During the 2022 season with the Ducks, Pukis set a career high of 11.18 assists per set, which ranked her second in the Pac-12 and tenth in the country. Prior to transferring to Oregon, Pukis attended Washington State University where she was named All Pac-12 twice and appeared in three NCAA Tournaments.

"I am extremely grateful and excited to be able to play in the PVF again and cannot wait to get to work in Orlando," said Pukis. "I am looking forward to seeing all the support from the Valkyrie fans and to what this upcoming season will hold."

"Hannah is a dynamic setter who is going to bring a fast and creative offense into our gym," said Amy Pauly, head coach of the Valkyries. "She was lights out at Oregon and showed she could have great control of a team. I'm excited to work with her and give her the opportunity to show PVF who she is!"

