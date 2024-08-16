Ja'Rome Johnson Earns 2024 IFL Most Valuable Player

The Indoor Football League is proud to announce that Ja'Rome Johnson of the Vegas Knight Hawks has been named the 2024 IFL Most Valuable Player. As the leader of the Knight Hawks' offense, Johnson led Vegas into being the third-highest-scoring offense in the league, averaging 51.3 points per game. Individually, Johnson finished the season as the highest-scoring player in the league with 222 points through 15 games.

In his first season with the Knight Hawks, Johnson hit the ground immediately with his new team, finishing the season as the best dual-threat quarterback in the league. Johnson rushed 167 times for 770 yards and a league-leading 37 rushing touchdowns, cementing himself as one of the top rushers in the IFL this season. Through the air, Johnson completed 63.2% of his passes (138/220) for 1,925 yards and 43 touchdowns. Diving into his numbers as a passer, as the league's top rushing quarterback, Johnson also led the league in passing yards per completion with 13.8 yards per completion. This season, Johnson showcased the abilities both with his arm and legs to be seen as the most valuable player in the league.

In his 15 games this season with the Knight Hawks, Johnson earned Offensive Player of the Week four times. As the league's best dual-threat in the league, Ja'Rome Johnson earned the title of 2024 IFL Most Valuable Player.

