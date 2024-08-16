Ja'Rome Johnson Named IFL Most Valuable Player

August 16, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Vegas Knight Hawks News Release









Vegas Knight Hawks quarterback Ja'Rome Johnson

HENDERSON - The Indoor Football League announced today, August 16, that Vegas Knight Hawks quarterback Ja'Rome Johnson has been named the 2024 IFL Most Valuable Player.

Johnson is the first Knight Hawks player to be named league MVP in franchise history.

"Ja'Rome came into our organization and constantly competed," said Head Coach and General Manager Mike Davis. "He improved every day and was committed to his teammates and winning football games. We are proud of his accomplishments this season and what his efforts meant to the success of our team."

In 15 appearances this season, Johnson led the IFL with 37 rushing touchdowns and finished second overall with 843 rushing yards. Johnson was fourth in the IFL with 43 passing touchdowns and ranked fifth with 1,985 passing yards.

Johnson established new single-season franchise records for passing touchdowns, rushing touchdowns, and rushing yards. He was responsible for seven or more touchdowns in a game, rushing and passing combined, on six different occasions.

The Knight Hawks quarterback was named the IFL Offensive Player of the Week a franchise-record four times this season, earning recognition for Week 2, Week 5, Week 18, and Week 19. He was also named to the All-IFL Second Team offense.

The Knight Hawks finished the 2024 campaign with a record of 11-5 and the first playoff appearance in franchise history.

