2024 Major League Rugby Player of the Year - Wayne Van Der Bank

August 14, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

New England Free Jacks News Release







New England Free Jacks center Wayne Van Der Bank is awarded Player of the Year for the 2024 Major League Rugby season.

Helping the Massachusetts club to consecutive MLR Championship victories, the South African was in untouchable form all year as his team lifted the Shield again.

In his third season, the 27-year-old turned out in blue, red, and white. In 2024, he started 16 games and scored ten tries.

One way traffic in the opening 40 minutes as the @NEFreeJacks have taken a 21-0 lead into the break thanks to two tries from Wayne van der Bank and one from Andrew Quattrin.

Only coming off the bench on one occasion, a series of top-class individual performances marked Van Der Bank's finest season, and key connections were formed with the players around him to get the Free Jacks to romp home.

Starting the season at inside center while awaiting Le Roux Malan's return from injury, Van Der Bank acted as a pivot point for New England, playing outside of Jayson Potroz and unleashing Ben LeSage outside of him.

That increased responsibility brought out the best in the former Golden Lions and Pumas player who made his professional debut eight years ago.

When Malan returned, the South African was moved to his more regular outside center position, where he thrived.

That first game back at outside center was proof enough.

Well-rested after sitting out his team's Week 6 win over the Miami Sharks and enjoying a bye week, Van Der Bank crossed the try line three times to help his team to a handsome 47-35 win over the Houston SaberCats.

The South African committed everything to New England winning a second MLR title in a row.

Whether it was beating a staggering 126 defenders, gaining 1,353 meters, or making 187 tackles in defense, there was no wrong that van der Bank could do.

Combined with a Free Jacks team motivated to become just the second team to retain their MLR crown, the side impressed on their way to Snapdragon Stadium in early August.

Even so New England had yet to have everything their own way.

Last season, the side from Veterans Memorial Stadium lost just twice on their way to bringing the Shield back to Quincy, Massachusetts.

This time around, the Jacks lost on five occasions as the team to beat in North America.

The team's defeats to Old Glory DC, Seattle Seawolves, Chicago Hounds, Miami Sharks, and NOLA Gold merely helped it refocus.

An 11-5 record put the Eastern Conference club at the top of the Eastern Conference.

Moving into the MLR Playoffs presented by Sportsbreaks.com, Van Der Bank's dominant performances continued.

His evasive running helped Oscar Lennon over the whitewash in the Eastern Conference semifinal against DC, while infallible performances against the Hounds and in the Championship Final against Seattle contributed significantly to a title-winning season.

In the past, Van Der Bank's work may have been underappreciated, but in 2024, it stood out from the crowd, and the South African was deservedly awarded Player of the Year in MLR's seventh season.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...





Major League Rugby Stories from August 14, 2024

2024 Major League Rugby Player of the Year - Wayne Van Der Bank - New England Free Jacks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.