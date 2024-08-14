Seattle Seawolves Trade Conner Mooneyham to Anthem Rugby Carolina

August 14, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







The Seattle Seawolves have officially traded wing Conner Mooneyham to Anthem Rugby Carolina. Conner has been a standout player for the Seawolves, known for his tenacity on the field and leadership off it. While it's never easy to part ways with a player of his caliber, we respect his decision to move closer to family.

Head Coach Allen Clarke expressed his thoughts on the trade, saying, "We wish Conner, Morgan and family our best wishes in the next chapter of their rugby journey. It's disappointing to lose him but we understand the family and rugby reasons. As a club we take great satisfaction in knowing he gained his first USA Eagles cap as a Seawolf."

Conner also shared his gratitude to the Seattle community, saying, "To the city of Seattle, thank you for giving me the chance to put on the green and blue uniform. It was an honor playing for you.

To my teammates and brothers, new teams and challenges won't break the bond that we have formed over the past 2 years.

To the Seawolves organization, thank you for always showing love to myself, wife and little boy.

Lastly, to the fans, the heartbeat of the Seawolves. It'll be tough to break away from yall. Playing in front of yall and hearing "seawall" being chanted is an experience only those who've played for the Seawolves know. Thank you for everything."

The Seawolves organization would like to thank Conner for his contributions and for always embodying the spirit of the team. Though Conner is moving on, the memories and bonds he created in Seattle will remain strong. We look forward to seeing his continued success on the field with Anthem Carolina. #TogetherWeHunt

