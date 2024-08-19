Arizona Rattlers Rout Massachusetts Pirates to Capture Seventh Championship Title

Glendale, AZ - King Snake! The Rattlers reign supreme after defeating the Pirates 53-16 in the IFL National Championship.

One for the Books

As Rattlers fans packed the Lee Family Forum in Henderson, Nevada, on Saturday afternoon, there was a palpable sense of victory in the air. The Rattlers were unstoppable in their 2024 grand finale, as they effortlessly marched up and down the field. Midway through the first quarter, QB Dalton Sneed threw a nine-yard strike to wideout Jamal Miles and the team never looked back. Before the Pirates could regroup, they were overwhelmed by a prolific Arizona offense firing on all cylinders. With a pair of rushing touchdowns from halfback Shannon Brooks and a ten-yard scamper for a score by Sneed, the Rattlers built a commanding 29-0 lead by halftime.

In the second half, the Rattlers' venom became even more lethal. Although the Pirates finally scored their first points of the day in the third quarter, they couldn't stop the Rattlers from adding another 24 points before the final whistle. On a day when the Rattlers amassed 193 rushing yards and averaged 5.8 yards per play, Massachusetts could do little more than watch Arizona revel in their championship glory.

Seven Times the Charm

For the seventh time in franchise history, the 'Snakes stand alone as champions. Since their inception in 1992, the Rattlers have been one of the most successful professional sports franchises in "The Valley of the Sun." With their first title since the 2017 IFL season, the Rattlers reaffirm their status as the best of the best.

The More the Merrier

Named the Most Valuable Player of the IFL National Championship, defensive back Davontae Merriweather was a relentless force in the secondary all afternoon. Indeed, Christmas came early for Merriweather and the Rattlers, as the seasoned Arizona veteran intercepted three passes to thwart the Massachusetts aerial attack. Merriweather's MVP performance will undoubtedly stand the test of time in Rattlers lore.

Other Rattlers standouts considered for MVP honors included Dalton Sneed (three total TDs), Shannon Brooks (three rushing TDs), and Jamal Miles (two receiving TDs).

All She Wrote

After starting the 2024 campaign with a 1-3 record following a three-game losing streak, Arizona stormed back by winning 13 of their final 15 games to claim the championship. With the season now concluded, it is no surprise that the Rattlers will be viewed as strong contenders heading into 2025.

