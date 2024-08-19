Sharks Bring Back Alabama Linemen

August 19, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Sharks have re-signed two University of Alabama offensive linemen for the 2025 season. Dominick Jackson and Leon Brown were major components to the latter half of Sharks inaugural IFL season.

Jackson (6 '6, 325 lbs) played at Alabama in 2014 and 2015. Before that, he played JUCO ball for the College of San Mateo in 2013, where he was an outstanding guard. His performance at San Mateo earned him enough recognition to receive an invitation to the combine as a junior. Jackson later signed with the Commanders as an un-drafted free agent.

Brown (6 '7, 320 lbs) played JUCO ball in New York before making a surprise transfer to Alabama in 2012. Remarkably, Brown never visited Alabama before confirming his transfer. Legendary Coach Saban expressed his excitement about finally meeting Brown after learning of his decision. Brown later played in various leagues, including the AAF and AFL until ultimately finding a home in Jacksonville with the IFL.

