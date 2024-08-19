2024 IFL National Championship Recap

After 23 weeks of the 2024 IFL season, a new champion has been crowned. Following a 53-16 rout over the Massachusetts Pirates, the Arizona Rattlers walk away from the 2024 season as National Champions. This marks the seventh championship in franchise history, last winning a championship in 2017.

In the final matchup of the season, the No. 3 seed Massachusetts Pirates (10-9) and No. 3 seed Arizona Rattlers (14-5) faced off at Lee's Family Forum in Henderson, NV, to crown one of these teams as the 2024 IFL National Champions. The Rattlers led from the opening kickoff until the final buzzer, earning the title in dominant fashion.

As one of the top-scoring offenses in the league, the Rattlers' offense relied heavily on the rushing attack. On 26 total rushes, Arizona rushed for 193 yards, averaging 7.4 yards per carry. Through the air, quarterback Dalton Sneed completed 10/15 passes for 67 yards and two touchdowns to Jamal Miles, adding 68 yards and a touchdown on the ground. However, the true star of the offense was running back Shannon Brooks, who rushed 13 times for 69 yards and three touchdowns. Defensively, the Rattlers played nearly perfect, holding the Pirates out of the end zone on eight of their 10 offensive drives. Earning himself the 2024 IFL National Championship Most Valuable Player, defensive back Davontae Merriweather finished the game with three interceptions, three tackles, and a pass breakup, making the biggest individual impact in the game.

Heading into this week after back-to-back 50-plus point performances, the Massachusetts Pirates met a brick wall called the Arizona Rattlers' defense. In the passing game, quarterback Alejandro Bennifield was 11/30 for 127 yards and a touchdown pass, adding 34 yards on the ground. Running back Jimmie Robinson was held in check, rushing 10 times for 42 yards and a touchdown. However, going the first half without a score was critical for Massachusetts, entering the second half down 29-0. Their second-half performance was stronger, finding the end zone twice, but still couldn't keep pace with Arizona. On defense, the Pirates had no answer for Kevin Guy's offense, allowing eight scoring drives on ten possessions.

With the Arizona Rattlers coming away with the victory on Saturday, they will spend this offseason as league champions, and that banner will fly forever. A strong season from the Arizona Rattlers was capped off by an impressive victory in the final game, as the Rattlers are champions once again.

