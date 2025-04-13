Sharks Steal Victory in Tucson

TUSCON, AZ - The Jacksonville Sharks remain undefeated after a 28-21 road win over the Tucson Sugar Skulls. The game was defined by turnovers and key defensive stops.

The first quarter saw both teams struggle to score. Jacksonville's defense intercepted the Sugar Skulls twice, including a key pick by #6 DB Jordon Whitley on second and goal. The Sharks had a chance to take the lead after a dropped pass in the end zone but missed a field goal attempt. The quarter ended scoreless.

In the second quarter, Jacksonville got on the board with a touchdown pass to Jimmie Robinson Jr, followed by a successful extra point giving the sharks a 7-0 lead. The Sharks recorded their third interception of the game and held that lead until late in the quarter. Tucson tied the game with a touchdown pass to Drew Dixon and a successful kick. Jacksonville missed a field goal attempt as time expired, and the teams went into halftime tied 7-7.

The Sharks opened the third quarter with a touchdown pass to Jaedon Stoshack and a made extra point to take a 14-7 lead. Tucson responded with a 2-yard touchdown run by Skulls QB Cadwell to even the score at 14-14.

Early in the fourth quarter, Jacksonville regained the lead on a 7-yard touchdown pass to #4 Ka'ron Ashley. The extra point was no good, making the score 20-14. Tucson then intercepted a pass and scored on the following drive, taking a 21-20 lead.

With time winding down, Kaleb Barker connected with Edward Vander for a big 22 yard gain, then King pushed the ball to the 1 yard line. On 4th down, Vander ran it in for a touchdown. The Sharks went for two and converted, regaining the lead at 28-21.

Tucson had a chance to tie the game, but the Sharks defense held strong on 4th and goal. A late field goal attempt by Jacksonville fell short and was returned, but the Sugar Skulls' final drive ended with another interception this time by John Higgins with 15 seconds left. The final was Jacksonville Sharks 28, Tucson Sugar Skulls 21.

Jacksonville secured the win and improved their record to 3-0, staying undefeated in the 2025 season. Next Saturday, April 19th, the Jacksonville Sharks are taking on the Massachusetts Pirates in the Shark Tank for an action packed UNF night, and it's shaping up to be one of the most exciting games of the season. In honor of the University of North Florida, the Sharks will hit the field wearing special UNF themed jerseys, bringing Osprey pride front and center. Fans can enjoy $4 beers throughout the night while cheering on the Sharks in what's sure to be an exciting night.

