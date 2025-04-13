Sugar Skulls Came up Just Short, Falling 28-21

April 13, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tucson Sugar Skulls News Release







Tucson, AZ - The Tucson Sugar Skulls returned to the Tucson Convention Center for their home opener Saturday night, facing off against the Jacksonville Sharks in a thriller that went down to the wire. In a back-and-forth battle marked by defensive grit and explosive plays, the Sugar Skulls came up just short, falling 28-21 in a heartbreaker.

First Half Grit

The Sugar Skulls opened the game with intensity on both sides of the ball, as quarterback, E'mond Caldwell, and running back, Devonte Sapp-Lynch, led the offense downfield early. While turnovers plagued the opening quarter, the defense held strong-highlighted by red-zone stops and a missed Jacksonville field goal.

Tucson found its rhythm just before the half with a bit of trickery. On a goal-line play, Caldwell handed the ball off to Sapp-Lynch and then threw in a touchdown pass to Drew Dixon. Kicker Kevin Macias nailed the extra point to tie the game 7-7 at halftime.

Second Half Fireworks

Coming out of the break, Jacksonville reclaimed the lead with a short touchdown pass. The Skulls responded with a gritty six-play drive capped by E'mond Caldwell's 2-yard rushing touchdown to even the score once again, 14-14.

As the fourth quarter began, Jacksonville nudged ahead on a 7-yard touchdown pass. Still, the Skulls refused to go quietly. On the following Sharks possession, the Tucson defense came up big- forcing a fumble from Jacksonville's quarterback, and D'jimon Brooks recovered the ball deep in Sharks territory. Wasting no time, Caldwell took a shot at the end zone. His pass was tipped by a Sharks defender, but wide receiver Drew Dixon made a heads-up play, hauling in the deflection for a dramatic touchdown. With Kevin Macias adding the extra point, Tucson surged ahead 21-20.

The defense stepped up with a crucial forced fumble and recovery, giving the offense a golden opportunity. But late in the quarter, the Sharks clawed back once more, punching in a 1-yard touchdown run and converting the two-point play to retake the lead 28-21.

A final drive by Tucson fell short on fourth down deep in Jacksonville territory, sealing the narrow loss.

Skull Standouts:

WR Drew Dixon

RB Davonte Sapp-Lynch

DL Nyles Gaddy

What's Next?

The Sugar Skulls hit the road next week to face the Northern Arizona Wranglers, looking to bounce back and carry the fight shown in Week 3 into the win column. With signs of a dangerous offense and a defense that stood tall in critical moments, Tucson is poised to turn the corner.

Fans can follow the team on the road via the IFL Network, and tickets for the next home game are available now at www.tucsonsugarskulls.com.

For updates, highlights, and exclusive content, follow the Tucson Sugar Skulls on all social media platforms.

