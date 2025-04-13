Pirates Beat Undefeated Freight for Season's First Win

*** Att Header - ASCII LOWELL, MA - Josh Gable Kicked a 20-yard game-winning field goal as time expired as the Massachusetts Pirates defeated the Fishers Freight 50-47 at the Tsongas Center.

It was the first win of the season for the Pirates (1-2) as it stopped a two-game losing streak. The Freight (2-1) suffered its first loss in franchise history.

The Pirates never trailed in the contest and led 47- 39 with just over nine minutes left in the game, but the Freight came back to tie the contest as backup quarterback Keegan Shoemaker led Fishers on a two-play, 37-yard drive that saw running back John Lewis catch a 2-yard touchdown pass and a two-point conversion to tie the game at 47 all with 56 seconds to play.

Pirates running back Pooka Williams gave the home team great field position on the first play from scrimmage in the final drive of the game. On first and ten from the 12, Williams caught a pass from quarterback Kenji Bahar and went 33 yards to the Fishers' 5-yard line. After two rushing attempts, Gable came on to make the winning field goal as time ran out.

The first half saw each team score on almost every possession. The Pirates opened the game with an eight-play, 38-yard march that ended with Bahar scoring on a two-yard run for a 7-0 lead. Freight quarterback Jyia Wright returned the favor with a one-yard plunge. A missed PAT left the game at 7-6, Pirates.

The quarter ended with the teams trading scores as Bahar connected with Teo Redding on a 24-yard pass play, and the Freight kept pace with Devin Hafford returning the ensuing kickoff 49 yards for a touchdown to make it 14-13, Massachusetts, after the first quarter.

The Pirates wasted no time in quarter number two, as after a Thomas Owens 36-yard kickoff return, it took Bahar only three plays to get into the end zone on a one-yard run. The Freight special teams had a great night as AJ Jackson returned the kickoff 49 yards. On the next play, Shavarez Smith caught a six-yard TD pass from Wright to close the gap to 21-19.

The halftime score was pushed to 33-25 in favor of Massachusetts as Bahar connected with Isaiah Coulter for a nine-yard score, Wright added another one-yard TD run for the Freight, and Bahar notched his third short rushing touchdown of the half. The Pirates held Fishers out of the end zone to end the half.

The Freight started the third quarter with a bang as Hafford took the second half kickoff 50 yards to the house for a touchdown. On the night, Hafford returned three kicks for 119 yards with two scores. That made the score 33-31.

Both teams failed to score on each of their next two possessions. The Freight's last drive of the third quarter ended with Massachusetts defensive lineman Dominic Quewon tipping a pass that was intercepted by linebacker Sal Lupoli Jr. Three plays later, Bahar scored his fourth rushing touchdown of the night from 2 yards out. The Pirates led 40-31.

In the final quarter, Fishers went to backup quarterback Keegan Shoemaker, and it took him just four plays to lead his team to points as he found JT Stokes on a 20-yard scoring play, and the Freight trailed 40-38. On the kickoff, Pirates returner Pooka Williams was tackled in the endzone for an "Uno" and Fishers was down by just a point, 40-39.

The Pirates scored their last touchdown with 9:20 to play as Thomas Owens caught his first touchdown pass of the season on a 19-yard strike from Bahar.

The Pirates' only turnover of the night gave Fishers life as Shawn Steele intercepted Bahar with 4:47 to play, which set up the dramatic finish.

Bahar was 15 of 22 passing for 179 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.

He also ran 10 times for 28 yards with four scores. Williams ran 13 times for 37 yards. He finished with 103 all-purpose yards. The Pirates' top receivers were Coulter with five receptions for 36 yards and a touchdown, and Owens, who had four catches for 58 yards and a score. Defensively, Lupoli Jr. had eight tackles with an interception while Marcis Floyd added seven tackles with one pass broken up.

For the Freight, Wright was 10 of 14 passing for 65 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Shoemaker finished five of eight passes for 55 yards and two touchdowns.

Wright was the Freight's leading rusher with seven carries for 52 yards and two scores. Fishers' leading receiver was Stokes with six receptions for 71 yards and a touchdown.

The Freight defense was led by Tamar Heart with 11 tackles and one tackle for a loss.

The Pirates will now play their first road game of the year in Jacksonville on Saturday night, April 19.

