Carolina Ascent FC Record Historic First Win

August 18, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Carolina Ascent Football Club earned the USL Super League's first-ever win with a 1-0 victory over DC Power Football Club on Saturday evening at American Legion Memorial Stadium in front of a sold out crowd. Carolina Ascent is back home on Sunday, August 25 at 2:30 p.m. against Lexington SC. Visit CarolinaAscent.com/tickets to lock in your seats.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Carolina Ascent started on the attacking foot immediately. Defender #21 Renée Guion won multiple duels to keep the ball progressing forward.

Goalkeeper #1 Meagan McClelland was called into action in the 21st minute, grabbing the ball just before a DC attacker.

#4 Vicky Bruce scored the first goal in USL Super League and Carolina Ascent FC history in the 28th minute. Guion crossed the ball from a free kick on the sideline to #27 Annika Creel who headed it down. #18 Audrey Harding got a touch on the ball, putting it into Bruce's path for the historic goal.

Halftime: Carolina Ascent FC 1, DC Power FC 0.

The offensive momentum continued in the second half. #25 Sarah Troccoli almost finished a cross from Harding in the 53rd minute, but it landed wide. Not long after, a corner swung in by Guion was perfectly placed for Harding, but the goalkeeper narrowly saved it from going in the back of the net.

#10 Rylee Baisden entered as a substitute in the second half and contributed on offense and defense, serving in crosses, taking on defenders, and winning challenges.

In the 81st minute, McClelland slid out to take the ball off the foot of a DC player who was in on goal solo.

Carolina Ascent held possession for much of the final minutes to secure the victory.

Fulltime: Carolina Ascent FC 1, DC Power FC 0.

NOTABLES:

Carolina Ascent FC set a new professional women's soccer club single-game attendance record in the Carolinas with 10,553 fans.

#4 Vicky Bruce scored the first goal in USL Super League and Carolina Ascent FC history.

#1 Meagan McClelland recorded the first-ever clean sheet in the USL Super League.

#2 Josie Studer and #12 Sydney Studer made their professional debuts. #22 B Hylton, a USL Academy Contract player, also entered for her debut.

Carolina Ascent held Power FC without a shot on target.

QUOTES:

Head Coach Philip Poole

Opening statement

"Three points is a great start to the season. It was a really great crowd. It was phenomenal to see you show up and show out. We've talked from day one about having a connection with our community. The way our city repaid us tonight is phenomenal. I'm proud and happy we can give them three points and get off to a good start. ¬Â

On the feeling of the moment

"There's nothing but pride. It's not about our players and team, it's about our city and our supporters and what this means for women's sports, women's soccer, our community. In terms of the feel of the game, we're learning this league. We've never seen DC Power play which is the worst thing for a coach. You're preparing for an opponent and you're shooting dark. The fact that we had some obstacles that we overcame and got three points in a packed stadium with a lot of energy, we're pretty happy. ¬Â

On developing youth players

"They wouldn't be here if they weren't good enough; they're good enough, and there's more like them out there, and we're committed to saying that we are going to continue to sign our region's most high potential young players. We use high potential very deliberately because they're not there yet and have work to do. In terms of putting our trust in B Hylton tonight, she was phenomenal. She took it in her stride, and you wouldn't think that she's 16 years old. She took to it easily and had the support of her teammates. ¬Â

#4 Vicky Bruce

On playing and scoring in her home city

"It was absolutely unbelievable. I was just happy to be here and I just wanted us to win as a team and get the result for the fans and then to be able to do that at my home turf - the feeling is unmatched. I hope I can continue to help do that, and credit to the girls that assisted me. It was a great ball, great positioning, we all just worked together the whole game. There's nothing more I could have asked for. ¬Â

On when the moment sunk in

"It struck me before the game, and I was getting nervous because there were so many people that I knew that were coming out to support me, the team, and the city and I didn't want to let anyone down. Going out there and seeing how excited all the fans were and that they were behind us no matter what we did, anything good or bad, they were supporting us made it feel less pressured. It didn't hit me again until after the game when people were screaming my name asking for autographs. ¬Â

On being role models for young girls

"It's awesome that girls have people to look up to, and we're honored that they're looking up to us, and we're going to do everything we can to make them happy and show them that this kind of lifestyle exists and dreams do come true. ¬Â

#14 Taylor Porter

On being role models for young girls

"It's great being the first women's professional soccer team here and having girls look up to a team like us and even looking up to a lot of youth. We have young players like Stella and a lot of girls can relate to her, look up to her, and strive to be like her and a lot of the other girls here. ¬Â

On handling the nerves

"One of the things we talked about in the locker room before we left was that it's good to be nervous because that means you care. We really care about showing out for our family, friends, and this city. It being the first adds a bit of nerves for everybody, but adding that to wanting to perform, everyone showed out today. It was a little bit gritty, but that's what we needed to do. For it being the first game, we did a good job handling what was thrown at us. ¬Â

NEXT ON THE SCHEDULE:

Carolina Ascent is back home on Sunday, August 25 at 2:30 p.m. against Lexington SC. Visit CarolinaAscent.com/tickets to lock in your seats.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from August 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.