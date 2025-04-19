Carolina Ascent Win Fifth Straight, Beat Spokane Zephyr FC 3-0

April 19, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - #17 Eli Hutchinson scored a brace and Mia Corbin tied the Golden Boot race back up as Carolina Ascent FC won their fifth straight match, taking down Spokane Zephyr FC 3-0.

It is the fifth straight clean sheet for Carolina Ascent FC as they continue a fantastic stretch of soccer. The squad has also scored 16 goals during their unbeaten run.

In a battle of the league's two hottest teams, it was the league leaders that had the better of the first 45 minutes.

Corbin nearly scored her 10th goal of the season in the 11th minute, as her quick turn and shot from the six-yard box was saved well by Spokane goalkeeper #0 Hope Hisey.

Six minutes later, they found the breakthrough. Persistent work from midfielder #14 Taylor Porter, winning multiple tackles, popped the ball loose to Hutchinson, who made zero mistake from the top of the box depositing a low strike past Hisey to ignite the home supporters.

Spokane Zephyr, entering the night with only one loss in the Spring (against Carolina Ascent in March), did their best to keep it a one-score game by the halftime break, defending as a unit against a surging Carolina Ascent attack.

Hisey was called into action once again in the 37th minute as Corbin smashed a low shot towards the bottom corner, but Hisey kicked it away.

The hosts outshot the visitors from Washington 11-3 in the first half, but could not extend the score by the time halftime arrived.

After Hisey started the half with diving saves on #18 Audrey Harding and Corbin, Corbin ripped a left-footed strike from 18 yards out that skimmed the top of the crossbar in the 57th minute.

Carolina Ascent finally extended their lead in the 69th minute. A pretty give-and-go between Corbin and Merrick resulted in a save from Hisey, but Hutchinson cleaned up the rebound to secure her brace.

Corbin was finally rewarded with her goal in the 83rd minute. #7 Jill Aguilera's whipped in corner kick was loose in the box and Corbin cleaned up the change to become the first Carolina Ascent player in team history to reach double digits in goals.

As has been for the past five games, the defense and Carolina Ascent goalkeeper #42 Samantha Leshnak Murphy held down the fort for their fifth consecutive shutout and fifth consecutive victory to add to their first place lead.

QUOTES:

Head Coach Philip Poole on the team's 5th straight win:

" We knew that we were going to have to absorb some pressure. They've got quality players and are well-coached. Good team performance tonight from front to back."

Poole on Eli Hutchinson's impact:

"It's her work off the ball. She's really good defensively and technically she's so good on the ball. She's a top player and I'm glad she is getting some spotlight."

Eli Hutchinson on the team's current run:

"I think we finally put all the pieces together and we're scoring a lot of goals and I think that is huge and now we have a lot of momentum going forward."

Samantha Leshnak Murphy on her fifth straight clean sheet:

"The team is cooking right now. We couldn't be communicating better. When we practrice, we practice exactly how we want to. The girls feel really good right now. Poole keeps talking about coaching each other. It looks maybe good on me, but I'm just the last one and they do a great job of never letting it get to me."

