Carolina Ascent Defeat Dallas Trinity FC 3-0, Move into First Place

March 29, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

CHARLOTTE, NC - Carolina Ascent FC vaulted themselves into pole position in the USL Super League standings Saturday night, defeating Dallas Trinity FC 3-0 in front of 3,025 supporters at American Legion Memorial Stadium. #9 Mia Corbin netted two more goals and #17 Eli Hutchinson scored her second goal in three starts.

In a battle of two current playoff teams, it was Carolina Ascent that put together an inspired and energetic first half.

Generating nine shots, controlling nearly 60% of possession, and creating five corner kicks, the home side turned their attacking efforts into two first half goals.

The hosts opened the scoring in the 19th minute. In-form winger #18 Audrey Harding drove past Dallas Trinity defender #5 Julia Dorsey, cut a cross back into the box and onto the outstretched foot of Hutchinson, who touched it through goalkeeper #1 Madison White's legs.

Four minutes later, following a #7 Jill Aguilera corner, Hutchinson volleyed a low cross back across the box and Corbin buried it from the six-yard box to make it 2-0 Carolina Ascent.

Carolina Ascent did not waste time making it three out of the halftime break. In the 53rd minute, #23 Riley Parker beautifully turned on Dallas Trinity's #6 Deborah Abiodun, drove into the box before Abiodun took her down from behind. Corbin stepped up to the penalty spot and slotted away her ninth goal of the season, tying her for the league lead.

Dallas Trinity attempted to muster up scoring chances and get back in the match, but the Carolina Ascent defense was sturdy all night. Goalkeeper #42 Samantha Leshnak Murphy kept the clean sheet alive early in the second half, making herself big and closing the door on attacker #16 Tamara Bolt.

Carolina Ascent's pressure and high line gave Dallas Trinity fits all night and finished it off with their second consecutive clean sheet, shutting out the league's highest scoring team in a dominant effort in Charlotte.

QUOTES:

Coach Philip Poole on his team's impressive performance:

"From the first whistle to the last, we were in control of the game. We had very few lapses, which is good for us. The big thing we have talked about in the past few weeks is finishing our chances, so I am really happy for us."

Poole on the team's mentality:

"The players are working so hard. They are pushing each other and lifting each other up. And that is what is important."

Eli Hutchinson on the team's outburst of goals the past two games:

"I think the goals are starting to flow. We have been knocking on the door for a while and now, we are putting them in the back for the net and it's obviously huge for us."

Captain Taylor Porter on the team's success through pressure:

"We are a high press team. We are never going to let up the whole 90 minutes, no matter how tired we are, and that is the key to our success is never letting up."

