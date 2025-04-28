Assistant Coach Melanie Thomas to Join Minnesota Aurora FC

April 28, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Carolina Ascent FC announced today that Assistant Coach and IDP Manager Melanie Thomas will be leaving the team to join USL W-League side Minnesota Aurora FC as their lead assistant.

"I'm incredibly grateful for my time with Carolina Ascent FC. Working alongside Head Coach Philip Poole and the entire staff has been an experience that has shaped me in so many meaningful ways," shared Thomas. "I'm proud of everything we've accomplished together and excited for this next chapter, knowing that my connection to the club and its people will always remain strong."

Thomas joined Carolina Ascent in March 2024 and has been a leader in pushing the team to clinching the league's first ever postseason berth.

"Mel has been an asset to our staff as we have navigated our way through our inaugural season," shared Carolina Ascent Head Coach Philip Poole. "She has brought an energy and passion to our staff that makes her a lot of fun to work with. Mel will be missed by all of us."

Thomas has over 20 years of coaching experience and also has served as a coach educator for USSF and United Soccer Coaches. Working with U.S. Club Soccer, Thomas has been teaching USSF C & D licensing and grassroots courses since 2021, helping current and aspiring coaches improve their skills. Thomas also collaborated with U.S. Club Soccer's Player Development Programs to organize and create National Identification and Development Programs in Southern California. Previously, Thomas served as a coach with multiple ECNL and Development Academy teams, supporting elite women's soccer players. Thomas served as an Assistant Coach and Interim Head Coach of the Iowa Western women's soccer program where she helped lead the team to a Division title and a Regional Championship appearance.

The Carolina Ascent organization wishes Melanie all the best in Minnesota and thanks her for her contributions to the team's inaugural season.

