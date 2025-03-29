Dallas Trinity FC Falls to Carolina Ascent FC, 3-0

March 29, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







CHARLOTTE - Dallas Trinity FC (8-5-6, 30 points) came up short versus Carolina Ascent FC (9-5-7, 34 points) at American Legion Memorial Stadium on Saturday night, 3-0. Dallas allowed two goals in the first half and a third by way of a penalty kick in the second half. DTFC led Carolina in shots (15-13), but lost the possession battle (46%-54%).

NOTABLES

Dallas Trinity FC is now 8-5-6 (30 points) on the season and remains in fourth place in the USL Super League standings.

16 players saw action for Dallas against Carolina.

After tonight's loss, Dallas now has a 1-1-1 record versus Carolina this season; they previously drew on Oct. 25 (2-2) and won on Nov. 23 (1-1).

Dallas Trinity FC falls to 4-3-2 on the road this season.

Dallas recorded 15 shots against Carolina, the most an opponent has attempted versus them this season.

Team captain Amber Brooks made her nineteenth consecutive start tonight; Brooks is the only player to start and appear in every match this season for Dallas.

Defender Gabriela Guillén made her first appearance of the Spring Schedule, subbing on in the 77th minute.

COMING UP

Next up, Dallas Trinity FC will return home as they take on DC Power FC (3-9-6, 15 points) on Wednesday, April 2. Kick off is set for 7:00 p.m. CT from Cotton Bowl Stadium. All matches will stream on Peacock.

QUOTES

Head Coach Pauline MacDonald

Thoughts on the match versus Carolina...

"I thought we started the game well. We had two good chances that we didn't capitalize on. Then obviously, they scored twice and it was a bit of a sucker punch. We lost our way after that."

Midfielder Deborah Abiodun

Thoughts on tonight's match...

"We played a great team and they collected their points. Unfortunately for us, it wasn't our night tonight. We're all disappointed but as a team, it's our responsibility to come together, work harder and look towards the next game."

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from March 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.