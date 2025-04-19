Dallas Trinity FC Draws With Fort Lauderdale United FC, 1-1

April 19, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







DALLAS -Dallas Trinity FC (10-6-7, 37 points) and Fort Lauderdale United FC (9-6-7, 34 points) ended in a 1-1 at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday. Dallas remains in second place in the USL Super League standings.

Dallas opened up the scoring in the third minute thanks to forward Allie Thornton. Thornton slotted in her tenth goal off a deflected pass from forward Tamara Bolt. Fort Lauderdale would find an equalizer just before halftime in the thirty-fifth minute. The Dallas defense would hold strong in the second half, giving them a point at home.

FIRST TO TEN

Forward Allie Thornton continued to showcase her offensive prowess as she tallied her tenth goal of the season in the third minute. The Arlington native and SMU alum's ten goals give her the most in the league, ahead of Fort Lauderdale's Addie McCain and Carolina's Mia Corbin. Thornton becomes the first player in USL Super League history to score double digit goals.

CELEBRATING OUR ABILITIES

Dallas Trinity FC players and staff, alongside members of the U.S. Deaf National Soccer Team held clinics on Saturday for children with disabilities - making sure soccer is accessible to all. Dallas Trinity FC Founder, COO, and U.S. Deaf National Team member Trip Neil led the community giveback initiative hosting a pre-match panel to discuss disability advocacy, creating more inclusive environments, and their visions for the future.

NOTABLES

After tonight's result, Dallas has a 1-1-1 record versus Fort Lauderdale this season; they previously won on Nov. 2 (1-0) and lost on Dec. 1 (2-1).

16 players saw action for Dallas against Fort Lauderdale.

DTFC is now 5-2-5 at home this season.

Dallas led Fort Lauderdale in total shots (18-14) and had four shots on target.

COMING UP

Next up, Dallas Trinity FC will remain at home as they face off against Lexington SC (4-14-5, 17 points) on Saturday, April 26. Kick off is set for 7:00 p.m. CT from the Cotton Bowl. All matches will stream on Peacock.

QUOTES

Head Coach Pauline MacDonald

On Allie Thornton being the first USL Super League Player to score ten goals

I'm absolutely delighted for Allie. We really wanted to secure the three points this evening, but it wasn't meant to be. However, we will build on it and come back stronger next weekend.

Forward Allie Thornton

On the importance of getting three points going forward

All the games at this point are tough. Like I said, it's most important this time that we get three points every time so we just have to bring our A-Game every time.

PLAYER UPDATES

Lexi Missimo to miss the remainder of the 2024-25 Season.

