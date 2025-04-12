Carolina Ascent Scores Five, Shuts out Brooklyn FC

April 12, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

CHARLOTTE, NC - Three defenders found the back of the night as Carolina Ascent exploded for a season-high five goals in a 5-0 victory over Brooklyn FC Saturday night in front of 3,620 supporters at American Legion Memorial Stadium.

#20 Jenna Butler, #13 Addisyn Merrick, #7 Jill Aguilera, #18 Audrey Harding, and #22 B Hylton all found their way on the scoresheet. Carolina Ascent has four consecutive clean sheets and now holds the longest shutout streak in USL Super League history.

Carolina Ascent needed to adjust to Brooklyn FC's high press early in the first half. The visitors, winless since December 14, were hungry to make a statement on the road.

Brooklyn forwards #9 Jessica Garziano and #23 Luana Garbias posed a threat with their pace in-behind, but Carolina Ascent showed why they've kept teams scoreless as of late, with #12 Sydney Studer and Butler matching Brooklyn's speed to deny any high-danger chances.

It was instead the home side that dominated in the shots category the first 45 minutes, leading 7-2.

In the 16th minute, Aguilera put a cross on the foot of #9 Mia Corbin, who flicked it onto the post and her follow-up was blocked just wide, coming close to becoming the first player in the league to reach double-digits in goals.

A minute later, Carolina Ascent took the lead. After Porter's corner was headed away, her second ball was floated to the back post and Butler headed it past Brooklyn goalkeeper #18 Neeki Purcell for her second goal of the season.

Neither team had another strong opportunity in the first half and Carolina Ascent took a one-goal lead to halftime.

And then the goals poured in.

In the 51st minute, Porter picked up her second assist of the night, playing a ball over the top to an on-running Merrick who fired into the side netting for her first goal of the season.

After Corbin drew a free kick 25 yards out in the 65th minute, Aguilera submitted her vote for goal of the year. The left back curled it beautifully into the top corner for her second goal of the season and the third goal of the night from the back line.

Carolina Ascent found their fourth of the match four minutes later as #23 Riley Parker fed Harding who beat Purcell at her near post, continuing her great play from the month of March.

Hylton subbed on in the 78th minute and two minutes later, the 17-year-old academy signee became the youngest to ever score in the USL Super League. On the second ball off a corner, Hylton volleyed it home with her left foot, sending the Carolina Ascent bench and American Legion Memorial Stadium into a frenzy.

The score held and Carolina Ascent finished the game remaining at the top of the Super League table, adding another three points to the tally in route to their fourth straight victory,

QUOTES:

Coach Philip Poole on Taylor Porter's role on the team:

"She has been unsung, but not internally. We recognize her value and we recognize her leadership..She's incredible and she's a good leader, but I am just happy for her to get a little spotlight tonight because she deserves it. "

Poole on B Hylton making history:

"It means a lot to me, it means a lot to her, but you see the sort of respect that B garners amongst her teammates. That's not only a special moment for her and her family, but for all of us. It tastes a little bit sweeter because B is one of our own from Charlotte, born and raised. The fact that we create an opportunity for one of our own makes it more special."

B Hylton on her first professional goal:

"It doesn't feel real. I've had other opportunities and just wanted to take advantage. Chances like those don't always come at the pro level."

Taylor Porter on her first two assists of the season:

"I always love to contribute in all different ways and sometimes it's defensively, especially as a defensive midfielder, but getting two assists is great. Addisyn and Jenna did a great job of finishing them."

