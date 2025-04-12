Dallas Trinity FC Falls to Spokane Zephyr FC, 3-0

April 12, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







SPOKANE - Dallas Trinity FC (10-6-6, 36 points) lost to Spokane Zephyr FC (7-7-7, 28 points) by a score of 3-0 at ONE Spokane Stadium on Saturday night. Dallas currently sits in second place in the USL Super League standings.

NO. 11 DEBUTS IN THE STARTING XI

Defender Atty Palomo made her Dallas debut tonight as she got the start at Spokane. The Irving product, who signed with the club on Tuesday, logged the full 90 minutes.

NOTABLES

After tonight's loss, Dallas finishes with a 1-2-1 record versus Spokane in the regular season; they previously won on Oct. 6 (2-0), drew on Nov. 20 (0-0) and lost on Feb. 22 (1-0).

15 players saw action for Dallas against Spokane.

Dallas Trinity FC falls to 5-4-2 on the road this season.

Dallas led Spokane in total shots (15-7) on the night.

COMING UP

Next, Dallas Trinity FC will return to the Lone Star State for back-to-back home matches. First up, they play host to Fort Lauderdale United FC (9-6-6, 33 points) on Saturday, April 19. Kick off is set for 4:00 p.m. CT from the Cotton Bowl. All matches will stream on Peacock.

QUOTES

Head Coach Pauline MacDonald

On moving forward from the loss...

"I think we need to make sure when we have the momentum in the game and create good chances, that we take advantage of that situation and are more ruthless with our final actions."

Forward Cyera Hintzen

Thoughts on the match...

"It was frustrating. We started out well and then kind of lost it as the game went along. I think we just need to stay hungry and stay consistent with the way that we start. Even though we went down in the second half, we still created good opportunities. Just like Spokane put them away, we need to put our chances away, battle and not get down on ourselves."

