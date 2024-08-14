Ravarius Rivers Earns 2024 Defensive Player of the Year

August 14, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The Indoor Football League is proud to announce that Ravarius Rivers of the Green Bay Blizzard has been named the 2024 Defensive Player of the Year. Rivers was a top player on one of the top defenses in the IFL, allowing just 33.7 points and 194.2 yards per game. Against the pass, Rivers and the Blizzard defense were the best in the league, allowing just 111.1 yards of passing offense per game.

Tied for the league lead in interceptions, Rivers hauled in eight interceptions through 15 games, returning them for the third-most yards (49) in the IFL. Rivers ranked fourth in the league in tackles (91.5), adding three tackles for loss to this stat line. As a member of one of the league's top defenses, Rivers was responsible for 10 pass breakups and two blocked kicks this season, making him a defensive force all year long.

This comes in as the second accolade of the season for Rivers, already earning a spot on the 2024 All-IFL First-Team Defense. Following his performance through 15 games this season, Rivers ends the year as the top defensive player in the entire league.

