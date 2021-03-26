Last-Ditch Rally Lifts Moose to Shootout Win

The Manitoba Moose (8-7-2-0) claimed a 4-3 shootout victory against the Laval Rocket (12-4-1-1) on Thursday night at Bell MTS Iceplex. At 8:08 of the first period, on a power play opportunity, Jeff Malott tipped the puck past Laval netminder Michael McNiven on Peter Krieger's attempt to give the Moose the 1-0 lead. With 6:17 remaining in the first frame, Laval was awarded a man advantage of their own and Joseph Blandisi capitalized to tie the game 1-1.

At 11:59 of the second period, Jesse Ylonen scored for Laval on a one-timer to gain a 2-1 lead. Just 66 seconds later, Blandisi found Guillaume Brisebois who snapped a shot past Moose netminder Mikhail Berdin and improved Laval's lead to a 3-1 advantage.

The clubs displayed a strong defensive effort during the third period, only exchanging 10 total shots. With 32 seconds left in the third period, Kristian Vesalainen ripped a shot off a Moose faceoff win that Skyler McKenzie deflected past McNiven to get Manitoba within one. With just one second remaining in regulation, David Gustafsson scored a buzzer-beater to send the game to overtime.

Laval tested Berdin with two shots during extra time and the Moose found a chance of their own, but neither club secured the victory sending the game to a shootout. Berdin made three saves on Laval's shooters and Nathan Todd scored the shootout winner to stamp Manitoba's 4-3 win.

Statbook

Peter Krieger recorded his first career AHL assist.

Kristian Vesalainen marked his sixth multi-assist AHL contest.

Vesalainen (3A), David Gustafsson (2G, 1A) and Declan Chisholm (2A) are currently on two-game point streaks .

Quotable

Head Coach Pascal Vincent (Click for full interview)

"They stuck with it. Those guys are, and I'm repeating myself, they're fun to work with. They push themselves, they push each other and the bench is right. They were positive the whole time on the bench. They want to be coached. They are a part of something pretty solid."

Moose Forward Jeff Malott (Click for full interview)

"I think a win like that after such a long break and kind of making it happened with such little time on the clock. I think it's a great character win. It gives us a little bit of confidence moving forward if we find ourselves in similar situations."

What's Next?

The Moose will take on the Laval Rocket on Friday night at Bell MTS Iceplex. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. The game is available on MooseHockey.com/LISTENLIVE, CJOB.com/sports and AHLTV.com.

