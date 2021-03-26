Sunday's Game against Utica Postponed
March 26, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) - The American Hockey League announced today that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Utica Comets, their game scheduled for Sunday, March 28 vs. the Rochester Americans (AHL Game #200) has been postponed.
A make-up date has not yet been determined.
