Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7 p.m.

(Wilkes-Barre Township, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2020-21 season, presented by Penn State Health, this evening on the road versus the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The puck drops at 7 p.m. at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Hershey Bears (9-4-2-0) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (5-5-3-1)

March 26, 2021 | 7 PM | Game #16 | Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

Referees: Terry Koharski (#10), Rob Hennessey (#87)

Linesmen: Tyler Loftus (#11), John Rey (#16)

LAST TIME OUT:

The Hershey Bears last skated on Wednesday in Allentown, defeating the Lehigh Valley Phantoms by a 6-2 score. The Chocolate and White scored four times on just nine shots in the second period, and despite being out shot in the game 29-17, won by the largest margin this season. After a scoreless first that saw goaltender Pheonix Copley stop Lehigh Valley's Egor Zamula on a penalty shot, the Bears opened up the game in the middle frame. Hershey got a shorthanded goal from Shane Gersich, a tally from Paul LaDue, and a power play goal from Joe Snively in a span of less than three minutes. After just returning from the Washington Taxi Squad, Hershey forward Brian Pinho added to the lead at 16:07, and despite two power play goals from the Phantoms, Hershey got insurance markers from captain Matt Moulson and a second goal from Pinho on the empty net in the third period. Hershey forward Philippe Maillet also played his first AHL game of the season after returning from the Taxi Squad, tallying five assists in the win and earning First Star honors. The Penguins are coming off a 6-3 loss on home ice on Wednesday at the hands of the Syracuse Crunch. The Crunch blitzed the Penguins with six goals on 12 shots in the opening frame. Tim Schaller and Josh Currie each had a goal and two assists for the Penguins in the loss.

BEARS/PENS BATTLES:

Tonight is Hershey's first game with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in over a month. The last time these two teams met was on Feb. 24 with the Penguins earning a 4-2 win at Mohegan Sun Arena. Hershey is 2-1-0-0 versus the Baby Pens this year, tallying a victory both at home and on the road. Hershey rookie forward Connor McMichael leads all active Bears players in the season series with four goals, including collecting a hat trick in a 3-1 win over the Penguins at GIANT Center on Feb. 20. Radim Zohorna (2g, 2a) and Nick Schilkey (1g, 3a) both have four points versus the Bears this year for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Zohorna is currently up in the NHL with Pittsburgh, tallying his first NHL goal last night. Nearly half of Hershey's seven power play goals this season have come versus the Penguins, with the Bears going 3-for-15 (20%) on the man-advantage in the season series.

MAILLET MAKES IT HAPPEN:

With five assists in Wednesday's game at Lehigh Valley, forward Philippe Maillet set a new career-high in assists, and tied his personal career-best in points, set with Ontario exactly three years prior. Maillet's five assists are the most by any AHL player in a single game this season, and his five points ties Syracuse's Gemel Smith for the most points in a single game in 2021. Smith's five points also came on Wednesday as he tallied a hat trick versus the Baby Pens. For Maillet, his big game helped him become the first Bear in nearly eight years to collect five assists in a game. The last time a Bears player accomplished this milestone came on Apr. 14, 2013 when Jeff Taffe had five assists for the Bears in a 6-3 win at Portland. Current Hershey defender Cameron Schilling, and Bears assistant coach Patrick Wellar both played in that game for the Chocolate and White. The Hershey record for assists in a game is seven, set by AHL Hall of Famer Mitch Lamoureux on Nov. 21, 1987 versus Baltimore.

BIG GAME BRIAN:

In his first AHL game of the season on Wednesday, forward Brian Pinho collected two goals and an assist, earning Second Star honors. His performance was the fourth time he's scored two goals in a game in his AHL career. It also marked the second time he has collected three points in a single game, with the only other previous occasion occuring on Jan. 3, 2020. That evening, he also struck for two goals and an assist in a 6-2 road win, except the opponent was Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. After scoring just 12 points in his rookie season in 2018-19, Pinho has caught fire offensively, collecting 40 points (22g, 18a) over his past 63 AHL games.

COPLEY CLIMBS:

Hershey goaltender Pheonix Copley earned the win on Wednesday, stopping 27 shots to move his record to 3-2-1 this season. The victory for Copley was his 63rd win all-time as a Bear, moving him into a tie with John Henderson for 12th all-time in wins in franchise history. Copley is now 63-36-16 in his 120 career games as a member of the Chocolate and White. In total, Copley is just seven wins away from 100 in his AHL career.

SCOUTING THE BABY PENS:

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton enters tonight's game having lost five straight contests, going 0-3-2-0 in that span. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is also winless in four straight home games, and the Baby Pens have allowed five or more goals in three straight contests. Overall the Penguins are allowing 3.57 goals per game, the fifth worst mark in the AHL. Nick Schilkey leads the club in points this season with 12 (4g, 8a), while defender Cam Lee is among the league's best rookies on the man-advantage, collecting five power play assists.

