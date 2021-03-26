Comets Announce Weekend Schedule Changes

Utica, NY - The American Hockey League announced today that the Utica Comets road games scheduled for Saturday, March 27th against the Syracuse Crunch and Sunday, March 28th against the Rochester Americans are postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. Make-up dates are yet to be determined.

