Comets Announce Weekend Schedule Changes
March 26, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY - The American Hockey League announced today that the Utica Comets road games scheduled for Saturday, March 27th against the Syracuse Crunch and Sunday, March 28th against the Rochester Americans are postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. Make-up dates are yet to be determined.
