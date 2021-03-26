Barracuda Recall Chaz Reddekopp from Orlando

March 26, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), announced today the team has recalled defenseman Chaz Reddekopp (@chazreddekopp) from the Orlando Solar Bears (@OrlandoHockey). In a corresponding move, the team assigned defenseman Karlis Cukste (@KarlisCukste) to the Solar Bears.

Reddekopp, 24, has skated in two games with the Barracuda in 2021, totaling four penalty minutes. In addition, he has appeared in 10 ECHL (@ECHL) games between the Allen Americans (@AllenAmericans) and Solar Bears, collecting one assist and 13 penalty minutes.

Over his three-year professional career, Reddekopp has dressed in 67 AHL games between the Barracuda and Ontario Reign (@OntarioReign), scoring one goal and adding 10 assists, while accumulating 164 penalty minutes

The six-foot-three, 225-pound left-shot blueliner was originally selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2015 NHL Draft (round seven, 187th overall).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.