Barracuda Recall Chaz Reddekopp from Orlando
March 26, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), announced today the team has recalled defenseman Chaz Reddekopp (@chazreddekopp) from the Orlando Solar Bears (@OrlandoHockey). In a corresponding move, the team assigned defenseman Karlis Cukste (@KarlisCukste) to the Solar Bears.
Reddekopp, 24, has skated in two games with the Barracuda in 2021, totaling four penalty minutes. In addition, he has appeared in 10 ECHL (@ECHL) games between the Allen Americans (@AllenAmericans) and Solar Bears, collecting one assist and 13 penalty minutes.
Over his three-year professional career, Reddekopp has dressed in 67 AHL games between the Barracuda and Ontario Reign (@OntarioReign), scoring one goal and adding 10 assists, while accumulating 164 penalty minutes
The six-foot-three, 225-pound left-shot blueliner was originally selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2015 NHL Draft (round seven, 187th overall).
