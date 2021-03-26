Belleville Senators Add Hoelscher on An Amateur Tryout

March 26, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







The Belleville Senators have signed centreman Mitchell Hoelscher to an amateur tryout agreement. Hoelscher joins the Senators after playing parts of four seasons with the Ottawa 67's of the Ontario Hockey League.

The Elora, Ontario native has 146 points in 203 total games played with Ottawa. His most recent season saw Hoelscher record career-high goals and assists, even with a shortened season. He had 34 goals, 42 assists, and 76 points in only 62 games played, good for 22nd in the league in points.

Hoelscher was also a big part of the 67's 2019 playoff run, notching 13 points in 18 games played.

A product of the Waterloo Wolves 'AAA' program, Mitchell was drafted in the sixth round, 172nd overall to the New Jersey Devils at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

Catch the Senators in action tonight when they take on the Stockton Heat live from Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa at 7:00 pm ET. As always, you catch the game live at www.ahltv.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.