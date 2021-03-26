American Hockey League Announces Schedule Changes

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Utica Comets, their games scheduled for Saturday, March 27 at the Syracuse Crunch (AHL Game #197) and Sunday, March 28 at the Rochester Americans (AHL Game #200) have been postponed.

Make-up dates have yet to be determined.

POSTPONED: AHL Game #197 - Utica at Syracuse - from Sat., Mar. 27 to TBD

POSTPONED: AHL Game #200 - Utica at Rochester - from Sun., Mar. 28 to TBD

