Monsters Celebrate 1,000th Regular Season Game in Cleveland

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters celebrated their 1,000th regular season game as an American Hockey League franchise on Thursday night with a 3-1 win over the Texas Stars. With 1,000 games played, the Monsters are positioned behind only the AHL's Cleveland Barons (1937-1973) in longevity among Cleveland's rich history of professional hockey franchises.

Founded in 2006 after the AHL franchise rights were acquired by Cavaliers Chairman and Quicken Loans Founder and Chairman Dan Gilbert, the then Lake Erie Monsters were officially brought to life on January 25, 2007. The team began play on October 6, 2007 against the Grand Rapids Griffins in a 3-2 loss in front of 15,132 fans at the formerly-named Quicken Loans Arena. The franchise's first win came two weeks later, on October 20, 2007 in Syracuse, with the first win at home occurring on November 15, 2007 against Quad City.

In the first 1,000 regular season games of the franchise, a total of 394 players have seen the ice, contributing to an all-time record that currently stands at 450-423-58-68. Over that period, the Monsters have made three appearances in the Calder Cup Playoffs, including the team's championship run to cap the 2016 season, the best in franchise history (97 points).

3,869,540 fans have attended Monsters home games since the franchise's inception. The Monsters led the AHL in attendance during the 2019-20 season and have finished top three in league attendance each of the past seven seasons.

The Monsters continue to provide an award-winning fan experience, having won the AHL's award for Top Fan Experience on numerous occasions. Cleveland fans have come to expect exciting and fan-friendly promotions ranging from tributes to other local professional sports teams and specialty jersey nights inspired by pop culture, to memorable giveaways and partnerships with non-profit organizations. Though the in-game entertainment has varied over the years, from the Mullet Brothers, Johnny Keys, and Claude the Trumpeter, to postgame concerts and intermission wedding ceremonies,

The top-attended Monsters regular season home game remains Shaquille O'Neal Bobblehead Night on January 22, 2010 during which 18,625 fans witnessed the home team defeat the Texas Stars 5-4 with 38.6 seconds remaining in overtime. Staple promotions such as Cleveland Rocks Night and the Purple Game have drawn consistent crowds that rank among the best in the AHL annually. Other fan favorites over the years include Joe Thomas Bobblehead Night on February 9, 2019 (16,673 fans), Monsters Moon Landing Night on March 23, 2019 (15,290 fans), Marvel Superhero Night on December 30, 2017 (15,117 fans), and Cleveland Indians Tribute Night, winner of the AHL's 2017 Award for Most Unique Promotion of the Year.

One constant over the first 1,000 regular season games in Monsters franchise history has been the franchise's commitment to the Northeast Ohio Community. Specialty jersey nights have helped raise over $300,000 for local charities, more than 25,000 tickets have been donated to local non-profits, and more than 20,000 teddy bears have been collected for children's hospitals via the annual Chuck-a-Bear Night. Additionally, thousands of youth hockey players have shared the Monsters ice, and more still have been recognized at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

As a way to celebrate, recognize and provide thanks to our amazing Monsters Hockey Club members, group experience attendees, corporate sponsors, community partners, youth, high school and adult hockey community and Monsters supporters all throughout Northeast Ohio and beyond, fans are encouraged to share their favorite memory from the first 1,000 Monsters regular season games by visiting clevelandmonsters.com/1000games and submitting a description, photos, and videos for a chance to be featured on the Humungotron and Monsters social media accounts.

Additionally, in celebration of this milestone, the Cleveland Monsters Team Shop will soon make available a limited edition commemorative "1,000th Game Collector's Puck" that can be purchased online at monstersteamshop.com and in-store.

