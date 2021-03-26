Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Stockton Heat, March 26th

The Set-Up:

The Belleville Senators will take on the Stockton Heat tonight for the second time this season at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa.

The Sens are 4-9-0-0 this season heading into tonight's game.

Roster Notes:

The Belleville Sens will have Marcus Hogberg in goal tonight on a conditioning loan from Ottawa, backed up by Kevin Mandolese.

Angus Crookshank, Mitchell Hoelscher, Cedric Andree, Logan Brown, Jonathan Davidsson, Jonathan Aspirot and Hubert Labrie are out for Belleville.

Previous History:

The Sens met the Heat for the very first time on March 3rd, and were defeated 4-1. This is the first of two games this weekend between the teams. Belleville is currently 5th in the Canadian Division with 8 points and 14 games played, while Stockton is 2nd with 17 points in 15 games played.

Who to Watch:

Mark Kastelic was a round 5 #125 overall pick by Ottawa Senators during the 2019 NHL Draft. Last season he accumulated 68 points (38 goals) in 58 games played with the Calgary Hitman of the WHL where he was Captain. So far in his first professional season he's accumulated 4 points (2 goals) for the Sens.

Belleville Senators Captain Logan Shaw maintains as the teams points leader (7pts, 3 goals), followed closely by Egor Sokolov (6pts, 4 goals).

Where to Watch:

Today's game starts at 7pm and can be seen LIVE on Belleville Senators AHLTV brought to you by CAA, as well as on TSN1200 and CJBQ800.

Merchandise Promotion:

