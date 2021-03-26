Fucale, Moulson Lead Bears to 3-1 Win over Penguins

(Wilkes-Barre Township, PA) - Zach Fucale stopped 30 shots, and Matt Moulson's third period power play goal was the game-winner as the Hershey Bears defeated the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 3-1 on Friday evening at the Mohegan Sun Arena. The win was Hershey's third straight victory and moved the Bears record to 10-4-2-0 on the season.

Hershey held a 1-0 lead through 40 minutes in the low-scoring affair. Coming off a five-assist performance in his Hershey season debut, forward Philippe Maillet scored the Bears first goal of the game on a breakaway at 13:21 of the opening frame. Hershey's Kale Kessy came out of the penalty box and fed Maillet racing in over the blue line, and the forward's shot beat Wilkes-Barre/Scranton goaltender Alex D'Orio past the catching glove.

Early in the third period, the Penguins tied the game as Jordy Bellerive tallied his 6th goal of the season. Sam Miletic's pass from the corner found Bellerive at the front of the net, and he slid a shot through the pads of Fucale to make it 1-1 at 1:34.

The Bears special teams was strong Friday, going a perfect 7-for-7 on the penalty kill, but it was the power play that came through when the Bears needed it most. Moulson gave the Bears a 2-1 lead on Hershey's fourth man-advantage of the game at 10:03. Maillet made a pass cross-crease to Moulson at the backdoor, and the veteran forward scored his 5th goal of the season for the eventual game-winner.

Kody Clark sealed the win with an empty net goal at 18:55. The victory improved Fucale's record to 5-1-0. Hershey was 1-for-4 on the power play. Shots finished 31-26 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

The two teams rematch on Sunday at GIANT Center at 1 p.m.

