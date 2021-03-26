Devils Fall to Phantoms, 3-2

NEWARK - Brett Seney and Nikita Okhotiuk each scored in a 3-2 loss to the visiting Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Friday night inside RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House.

Brett Seney returned to the lineup and gave the Devils a 1-0 lead 8:31 into the game. Nolan Foote forced a turnover and gave the puck to Nate Schnarr who dished it to Seney in the left circle. The original shot was denied by goaltender Alex Lyon but Seney fired the rebound from below the goal line off the right pad of Lyon and into the net. The goal was Seney's second of the year with assists from Schnarr and Foote and the Devils took the one-goal lead into the intermission.

Lehigh Valley tied the game in the second period as Tanner Laczynski beat goaltender Gilles Senn for his third of the season. The goal came 6:45 into the second frame with the one assist from Chris Bigras to tie the game 1-1.

Just minutes later, Nikita Okhotiuk scored his second of the season to give the Devils a 2-1 lead. Ben Street's shot rebounded right to Okhotiuk in the left-wing circle, and he beat Lyon with the snap shot. Assists were given to Street and Graeme Clarke and the Devils took the 2-1 lead into the third period.

Laczynski struck again in the third period to tie the game on the power play. After the Devils were unable to clear the puck, Laczynski beat Senn for the second time of the game to tie the game at two. Assists on the game-tying goal were awarded to Isaac Ratcliffe and Logan Day.

The Devils were awarded a five-minute power play in the third period but surrendered the eventual game-winning goal to the Phantoms. Laczynski pushed the puck on a breakaway and went through his legs to beat Senn for the hat trick and a 3-2 lead with 10:57 left in regulation. The goal was Laczynski's fifth of the year with assists from Max Willman and Day.

Senn stopped 27 of 30 in the loss and Lyon picked up with win with 20 saves.

The Devils return to the ice tomorrow, March 27 against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at 7:15 p.m. inside PPL Center.

