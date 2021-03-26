Heat Fall in First Game of Road Trip
March 26, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
OTTAWA, ON - Luke Philp notched his sixth goal of the season, extending his scoring run to eight points in the last seven games, but the Stockton Heat (8-7-1-0) dropped a 2-1 decision Friday against the Belleville Senators (5-9-0-0) at the Canadian Tire Centre.
The teams battled to a scoreless stalemate through 40 minutes, with the Heat posting 19 shots on goal and the Senators claiming 23 in the first two periods of play, but it did not take long to start the scoring in the third as Philp finished off a loose rebound 1:42 into the final frame for a 1-0 lead.
The home team battled back in the latter half of the period, potting a pair of power play scores from Logan Shaw and Vitaly Abramov to earn the come-from-behind victory in the first of two meetings between the clubs in Ottawa.
NOTABLE
- Luke Philp pushed his scoring run to points in six of the last seven with his power play goal to break a scoreless tie in the third. He has eight points and four goals in the last seven games.
- The Heat lost just their second game of the season when scoring first and are now 7-2-0 on the year in such games.
- Garret Sparks has allowed more than two goals against just once in his last five starts and has conceded more than three just once this season.
- Stockton is now 5-2-0 on the year in road games and 1-1-0 against Belleville.
SPECIAL TEAMS
STK PP - 0-4
STK PK - 2-4
THREE STARS
First - Marcus Hogberg (30 saves)
Second - Garret Sparks (32 saves)
Third - Vitaly Abramov (1 goal, 1 assist)
GOALIES
W - Marcus Hogberg (30 saves on 31 shots faced)
L - Garret Sparks (32 saves on 34 shots faced)
UP NEXT
The Heat continue their seven-game road trip with their second game against the Senators tomorrow at 2 p.m. MT, 1 p.m. PT, followed by two against the Toronto Marlies (March 29 and 31) and three against the Laval Rocket (April 2, 4 and 6).
