Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Gemel Smith, Goaltender Christopher Gibson

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Gemel Smith and goaltender Christopher Gibson from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League today, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced. In addition, forward Taylor Raddysh and goaltender Spencer Martin have been reassigned to the Crunch.

Smith, 5-foot-10, 203 pounds, has played in four games with the Lightning this season, recording three assists and a plus-3 rating. He has played in 87 career NHL games with Tampa Bay, the Dallas Stars and the Boston Bruins, accumulating 12 goals and 24 points.

The Toronto native was drafted by Dallas in the fourth round, 104th overall, of the 2012 NHL Draft. Smith was signed by the Lightning as a free agent on July 7, 2019.

Gibson, 6-2, 217 pounds, has not appeared in any games for Tampa Bay this season, although he has played in 14 career NHL games with the New York Islanders, recording a 3-4-3 record and a .904 save percentage. He has played in two games with the Crunch this season, posting a 2-0-0 record with a 2.51 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage.

A native of Karkkila, Finland, Gibson was drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in the second round, 49th overall, of the 2011 NHL Draft. He was signed by the Lightning as a free agent on October 9, 2020.

