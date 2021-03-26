Syracuse Crunch, Utica Comets Game Postponed

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The American Hockey League has announced that the Syracuse Crunch game against the Utica Comets originally scheduled for Saturday, March 27 at the Upstate Medical University Arena has been postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Utica Comets.

A make-up date has yet to be determined.

