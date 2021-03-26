Syracuse Crunch, Utica Comets Game Postponed
March 26, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The American Hockey League has announced that the Syracuse Crunch game against the Utica Comets originally scheduled for Saturday, March 27 at the Upstate Medical University Arena has been postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Utica Comets.
A make-up date has yet to be determined.
Check out the Syracuse Crunch Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 26, 2021
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Stockton Heat, March 26th - Belleville Senators
- Sunday's Game against Utica Postponed - Rochester Americans
- American Hockey League Announces Schedule Changes - AHL
- Comets Announce Weekend Schedule Changes - Utica Comets
- Syracuse Crunch, Utica Comets Game Postponed - Syracuse Crunch
- Heat Open Road Trip Friday at Belleville - Stockton Heat
- Game Preview: Condors Open Road Trip in Irvine at 7 p.m. on AHLTV - Bakersfield Condors
- Game #17 Tucson at Ontario - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Belleville Senators Add Hoelscher on An Amateur Tryout - Belleville Senators
- Last-Ditch Rally Lifts Moose to Shootout Win - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Crunch Stories
- Syracuse Crunch, Utica Comets Game Postponed
- Tampa Bay Lightning Acquire Forward Antoine Morand, 7th Round Pick from Anaheim Ducks
- Crunch Roll Past Penguins, 6-3, off Gemel Smith Hat Trick
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Forward Greg Meireles to Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Crunch Defeat Penguins, 5-2