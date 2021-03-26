Game Preview: Condors Open Road Trip in Irvine at 7 p.m. on AHLTV

IRVINE, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (11-6-1, 23pts, 2nd in Pacific) open a six-game road trip in Irvine tonight at 7 p.m. against the San Diego Gulls (11-10-0, 22pts, 4th in Pacific). Bakersfield is 11-1-1 in its last 13 games, collecting 23 of a possible 26 points. Tonight's game will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 970 AM, the iHeartRadio App, and streamed on AHLTV driven by Three-Way Chevrolet.

Bakersfield earned a 4-3 shootout win over San Jose on Wednesday at home. The back-and-forth affair saw the Condors come from behind twice in regulation and the Barracuda tie it late, before Seth Griffith ended the shootout in the fourth round. Ostap Safin scored twice in regulation and Tyler Benson picked up his sixth of the season. Stuart Skinner stopped 31 in regulation and three in the shootout for his league-leading 10th win of the season.

San Diego never trailed in a 5-3 win in El Segundo against Ontario on Wednesday. Andrew Poturalski had a goal and two assists. Olle Eriksson Ek stopped 14 for the victory in net.

CRACKNELL LEADS THE WAY

After being held off the scoresheet for the first five games of the season, Adam Cracknell has 15 points (5g-10a) in his last 13 games.

MARODY EXTENDS STREAK

Cooper Marody extended his league-leading point streak to 14 games on Wednesday with an assist. He now has 13 goals and nine assists for 22 points over that span.

BENSON FINDS CONSISTENCY

Tyler Benson has only been held without a point in three games this season. He has five points (2g-3a) on a current four-game point streak.

CONDORS NOTES

Ryan McLeod is tied for the league lead with three game-winning goals... Stuart Skinner is second in the AHL in minutes played with over 832 on the season. He is the first goaltender to reach double-digit wins this season... The Condors are 2-4-0 on the road, including three setbacks in Irvine. This is the final game in Irvine for the team this season... Bakersfield is 9-3-0 when scoring first... The Condors are third in the league is goals per game at 3.61.

GULLS NOTES

San Diego is a perfect 3-0 in overtime this season... Andrew Poturalski leads the AHL in assists with 16 and is tied with Tyler Benson for second in the AHL scoring race... The Gulls penalty kill is fourth at 86.4%.

3/22 - Michael Kesselring signed to an AHL contract

