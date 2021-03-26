Heat Open Road Trip Friday at Belleville

March 26, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release







Friday, March 26, 2021

Matchup: Stockton Heat (8-6-1-0; 2nd Canadian) at Belleville Senators (4-9-0-0; 5th Canadian)

Arena: Canadian Tire Centre | Ottawa, ON

Time: 5:00 p.m. MT | 4:00 p.m. PT

Broadcast: Tonight's game will be available on AHLTV.com. It will also be the AHL's Facebook Watch Game of the Week, available here.

Follow Along: For live, in-game updates, follow the Heat on Twitter @AHLHeat.

TONIGHT

The Stockton Heat hit the road for their first of seven straight away from the Scotiabank Saddledome, starting with a pair against the Belleville Senators. The Heat will look to find their footing on the heels of a frustrating home stretch in which the club was swept by the division-leading Laval Rocket, facing off against a Senators club which they have already defeated once, 4-1 on March 3.

ON THE ROAD AGAIN

Stockton has enjoyed life on the road so far this season, and the club will look to pick up where it left off after its first road trip, a seven-game spring in which they earned 12 of a possible 14 points with wins in each of the first six. Stockton's .857 point percentage on hostile ice ranks second in the AHL, behind only the Providence Bruins' perfect road record.

PHILP FEELIN' IT

Luke Philp has found himself in the thick of the action lately for the Heat, with the second-year forward amassing points in his recent run. Philp has three goals and six points in the last six games while finding his way onto the score sheet in five of the last six and seven of the last nine contests.

MAKE IT HAPPEN, CAP'N

Byron Froese posted career-best numbers on the offensive end in his first year with the Heat, and the captain didn't wait long to make an impact in the encore. Froese netted a pair of goals in his first four games with the club since returning from the Flames while peppering Laval's net with 13 shots in the four games, tied for most on the team in that span.

STRENGTH IN NUMBERS

Even with a recent cold stretch, Stockton still packs the league's second-ranked power play. The Heat potted a pair on the man-advantage on Tuesday and went 1-for-2 in the lone meeting with Belleville this season. Stockton's power play is 7-for-25 overall on the road this season.

KIRKLAND SIGNATURE

Justin Kirkland notched his first multi-point effort of the season on Tuesday, getting an assist on Froese's score in the second then lighting the lamp in the third with his second power play goal of the campaign. With four points in the last six games, Kirkland is up to seven points (2g, 5a) in 15 games on the year.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.