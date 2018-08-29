Knights Drop Wednesday's Game to Bulls 9-4

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- Right fielder Ryan Cordell launched a solo home run, but the Charlotte Knights dropped game two of their three-game series against the Durham Bulls by a score of 9-4 from BB&T Ballpark in Uptown Charlotte on Wednesday. BB&T Ballpark welcomed a sell-out crowd of 10,539 fans -- the ballpark's 22nd sell-out of the 2018 season.

Offensively for the Knights, Cordell led the way with his third home run of the season. His solo shot in the third inning came off Durham RHP Ryan Weber (9-6, 2.73), who earned the win. Additionally, shortstop Bryant Flete and second baseman Eddy Alvarez had two hits apiece on the evening. Flete has appeared in five games this season with the Knights and is now hitting .438.

RHP Jordan Stephens (3-7, 4.90) started for the Knights and was saddled with the loss. Stephens allowed six runs on six hits over 4.2 innings pitched.

Durham outfielder Austin Meadows hit three home runs in the game to lead their offense. Designated hitter Andrew Moore also homered for the Bulls, who clinched the International League South Division with the win.

The Knights will conclude their three-game series against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays) on Thursday night. Gates will open at 6:00 p.m. for the final home game of the 2018 season. Thursday's game will feature the final Thirsty Thursday ™ game of the season with $1 sodas, $3 domestic drafts, and $5 craft drafts. Pre-game radio coverage will begin at 6:50 p.m. on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call for all of the action. After the game, the Knights will light-up the Uptown Charlotte skyline with post-game fireworks presented by BB&T and News Talk 1110 WBT.

