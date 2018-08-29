LHV Game Notes

August 29, 2018 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release





The North Division Champion IronPigs (80-54) play Game 2 of a three-game, road series against the Pawtucket Red Sox (64-69) at McCoy Stadium... With a 9-3 victory last night, the Pigs have started 1-0 on this seven-game, North Division road trip while extending their lead back to a franchise record 11.0 games. The Pigs have now won five of their last eight contests and own a 50-21 record since June 3 -- going from 0.5 games back to 11.0 games up... The Red Sox -- Boston's top affiliate -- snapped its three-game winning streak last night. Still, the Sox have gone 15-10 since the last at their low-water mark of the season on Aug. 2 (49-59).

RHP Enyel De Los Santos (10-4, 2.43) will start for LHV against RHP Mike Shawaryn (2-1, 4.32).

First-Pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

