First-Ever Farm-To-Field Set for September 14

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders will host their first-ever farm-to-field dinner event on Friday, September 14, from 6 to 9 p.m under the lights at PNC Field. Tickets for this fresh, new event are on sale now.

Fans will be able to savor a four-course meal made with locally grown ingredients while enjoying a once in a lifetime experience of dining on the field. Tables will be set up along the infield so fans can experience a perspective traditionally only seen by the players. The dinner will be prepared by Chef Matt Micciche, the Executive Chef for Legends, as well as Jason Choate, the Senior Executive Chef of the Prudential Center.

The meal will consist of: * Pan-seared scallops with Hopkins Farms cranberry bean puree, citrus herb gremolata and lemon oil * Heller Orchard Peach Panzanella Salad with grilled sourdough, summer onions, basil, goat cheese, toasted pistachio and dressed in local honey vinaigrette * Lion Brewery Root Beer Braised Beef Short-rib with multi-colored squash ribbons, roasted Nardello peppers, cubanelle chili potato cakes, root beer demiglace and popcorn shoots * Apple Cider Panna Cotta with Cracker Jacks and salted maple cream

Micciche has been the Executive Chef at PNC Field since 2013. Micciche attended culinary school locally as a 2006 graduate of Keystone College. After school, Matt became a corporate trainer for Darden Restaurants and opened a number of restaurants all over the United States before moving to Chicago in 2009. Matt moved back to the Scranton area in 2011 where he continued working with Darden Restaurants until he accepted a position with Legends in 2013.

After graduating from Arizona State, Choate attended the Seattle Culinary Academy before landing his first job as the Executive Chef of ARAMARK Sports and Entertainment in Arizona. He acquired three other Executive Chef positions before landing with the Prudential Center in 2016.

Tickets for our first-ever farm-to-table dinner experience will be $100 per person this week and will increase to $125 on September 3. Bottles of wine will be available and start at $40. A cash bar on the field will also be available. Tickets can be purchased at the E-Auto Box Office or online at swbrailriders.com.

