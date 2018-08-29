Food Lion Fall Fan Fest at Harbor Park 10 AM to 2 PM Saturday

Join us at Harbor Park this Saturday from 10 AM to 2 PM for our first ever Fall Fan Fest presented by Food Lion. Admission is FREE. Parking is FREE. Take a look at the images below for a preview of what will be happening at Harbor Park this Saturday. You'll have all kinds of unique opportunities to experience Harbor Park in ways that aren't possible during a regular Tides game.

For instance, you'll be able to take live batting practice on the field, tour the clubhouse, and visit the press box. Many of these areas are typically "off limits," but they're yours to explore on Saturday. We're hoping for some Tides playoff baseball come September, but...until then...this Saturday's Fall Fan Fest is a great way to close out the regular season here at Harbor Park.

By the way, admission is FREE and parking is also FREE. Where else can you have this much fun for free?

Plus, You'll Get a Team Store Discount on Saturday

During the Fall Fan Fest from 10 AM to 2 PM on Saturday, all regularly priced merchandise will be 15% off. Now is the time to sea the green!

