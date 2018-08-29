Bulls Host Final Four Games of 2018 Regular Season

DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls will close out their 2018 regular season with a four-day series against the Norfolk Tides beginning Aug. 31. A pair of fireworks shows, Kids Run the Bases and a 1:05 p.m. start on Labor Day highlight the promotional schedule.

Durham opens its final homestand of the season at 5:35 p.m. on Aug. 31 against the Tides, with gates opening at 5 p.m. The two teams will complete a game that was postponed in the sixth inning from Monday in Norfolk, and play a full nine-inning contest beginning 30 minutes after the completion of Game 1. Game 2 will start no earlier than 7:05 p.m., and parking decks surrounding the DBAP will be open to the public beginning at 5 p.m. Only one ticket is needed to attend both games.

Friday's games, presented by Hillandale Golf Course, will feature the last Food Truck Friday of the year, as Cousins Maine Lobster will serve its delicacies on the Diamond View concourse throughout the game. Following the contest is a Friday Night Fireworks show presented by bioMerieux.

The last Saturday game of the season will take place at 6:35 p.m. on Sept. 1, presented by NC Sustainable Energy Association. Following the Bulls-Tides matchup will be the year's final fireworks show presented by JT's Landscaping.

On Sunday, Sept. 2 the Bulls square off against the Baltimore Orioles' Triple-A team at 5:05 p.m., with the last Kids Run the Bases presented by Nature's Twist following the contest. Additionally, Sunday will serve as Community Day for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina.

The four-game series and 2018 regular season comes to a close on Monday, Sept. 3, with a 1:05 p.m. first pitch on Labor Day. The season's final contest is presented by the North Carolina Physical Therapy Association, #ChoosePT.

The Durham Bulls conclude the 2018 regular season with a four-game series beginning Aug. 31. Single-game tickets, group outings and playoff packages are available now at durhambulls.com or by calling 919.956.BULL.

