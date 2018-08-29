SWB Game Notes

SYRACUSE CHIEFS (60-74) vs. SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE RAILRIDERS (68-64)

RHP Kyle McGowin (2-2, 1.33) vs. RHP Michael King (3-0, 1.33)

| Game No. 133-of-138 | August 29, 2018 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA |

| First Pitch 7:05 p.m. | Pregame Show 6:35 p.m. |

LAST TIME OUT: Gary Sanchez delivered his second home run in two days, but the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell to the Syracuse Chiefs 10-2 on Tuesday night at PNC Field.

Syracuse took the lead in the top of the first on an unearned run against Adonis Rosa. Matt Reynolds reached on a one-out error and advanced to second on a wild pitch. A base hit from Jacob Wilson plated Reynolds and gave the Chiefs a 1-0 advantage. The RailRiders tied it up quickly in the bottom of the first when Tyler Wade drew a leadoff walk and was chased home on an opposite-field double from Gio Urshela. The SWB third baseman finished 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

The Chiefs jumped back on top in the bottom of the second when they scored four runs against Rosa, led by a three-run home run from Victor Robles. They extended their lead to 6-1 in the top of the third when Moises Sierra doubled and scored on an error.

Rosa (2-1) allowed three more tallies in the top of the sixth before being removed from the game with two outs in the frame. The right-hander's final line consisted of nine runs (five earned) on 9 hits, one walk and four strikeouts. David Sosebee relieved Rosa and allowed two inherited runners to score and a run of his own as Syracuse opened up a 10-1 lead. With one out in the bottom of the sixth, Gary Sanchez blasted a solo home run to right field against Austin Voth to close the deficit to 10-2. It was the second home run in as many games for the MLB rehabber, who has four round-trippers with the RailRiders in two separate stints.

Brady Lail turned in two scoreless innings out of the RailRiders bullpen to hold the score, but the Chiefs bullpen was able to stop any SWB rally in its tracks and hang on for the victory.

MAKING THE OPPOSING PITCHERS GROAN: Rehabbing a groin injury, C Gary Sanchez was in the lineup Monday and Tuesday for the RailRiders for the first two rehab games of his current stint, and fourth and fifth game overall this season with SWB. He batted second and caught seven innings Monday @ Lehigh Valley and Tuesday was the DH for the entire game vs. Syracuse. Sanchez already played 3 games in 4 days with the RailRiders from 7/15 - 7/18 against Rochester and @ Toledo, going 2-for-12 with 2 HR. More recently, he played in a rehab game for the GCL East Yankees against the GCL Phillies before getting his rehab assignment transferred to the RailRiders.

ACES IN THE HOLE: The top pitching prospect in the Yankees organization, LHP Justus Sheffield, made his bullpen debut for the RailRiders Tuesday night in Buffalo and pitched for a second time out of the bullpen Saturday in Lehigh Valley. RHP Chance Adams has been shifted to the bullpen and is expected to make his bullpen debut Sunday afternoon at some point in back of RHP Raynel Espinal. In his first season out of Dallas Baptist University where Adams was often used as a bullpen arm, all 14G in which he appeared were out of the bullpen to limit his innings. Since the start of the 2016 season however, the only one of his 75G that was not a start was August 18, 2016 when he came out of the bullpen in back of MLB rehabbing RHP Bryan Mitchell who pitched that night for the Trenton Thunder against the Akron RubberDucks.

RACE TO THE FINISH: The Wild Card race in the International League is heating up as the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (68-64) hit the homestretch of the 2018 season. With 6G to go, SWB finds itself 1.0 GB of the Indianapolis Indians (70-64). It's looking like a four-team race for the final playoff spot with the Norfolk Tides (68-65, 1.5 GB) and Toledo Mud Hens (69-64, 0.5 GB) also making a playoff push as well.

AND THEN THERE WAS ONE: With RHP J.P. Feyereisen heading to the Disabled List, the RailRiders have only one player who was on the SWB Opening Day roster and has not been on the DL or played with another team in the Yankees organization -- RHP Raynel Espinal, who is in his first season of Triple-A. RHP Cale Coshow was on the Opening Day roster but was on the DL from July 13-20 and the same can be said for INF Mike Ford who was on the DL from June 8 - July 12 (but player 6G on rehab with SS-A Staten Island).

