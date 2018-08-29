Bats Fall to Clippers, 7-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Louisville Bats (58-74) dropped their second game in a row to the Columbus Clippers (72-63) Wednesday at Huntington Park, dropping this one by a 7-1 score.

The Clippers scored a run in the bottom of the first inning on a solo home run by former Bat and Red Adam Rosales, his 18th homer for Columbus this season. The shot was hit off Louisville starting pitcher Jose Lopez (5-12, 4.40), who got the loss. The right-hander went 5.0 innings, allowing four earned runs on nine hits and one home run, walking one and striking out two on 92 pitches, 60 strikes.

The Bats' offense stayed relatively quiet throughout the game, scoring one run in the top of the second to tie it 1-1 on a Steve Selsky RBI single that scored Brian O'Grady, before Columbus scored three runs in both the fifth and sixth innings to take a 7-1 lead, the eventual final score.

D.J. Peterson went 3-for-4 and Selsky went 2-for-3 as the Bats recorded seven hits, but none for extra bases in the loss.

Left-handed reliever Juan Martinez made his Triple-A debut for Louisville, tossing 3.0 innings out of the bullpen and giving up three earned runs on five hits, walking none and striking out four.

The Bats and Clippers meet for the final time of 2018 on Thursday night at Huntington Park. Right-hander Tyler Mahle (1-1, 3.00) is expected to go for Louisville, while right-hander Myles Jaye (5-7, 6.48) is expected to pitch for Columbus, with first pitch set once again for 6:35 p.m.

Tomorrow night's game will be aired on Louisville's Talk Radio 1080 with coverage starting at 6:05 p.m.

