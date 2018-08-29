Stewart's Big Day Not Enough for Hens

TOLEDO, Ohio - The Toledo Mud Hens dropped game two of the road trip to the Indianapolis Indians by a score of 4-3.

It took only two batters for the Mud Hens to strike. Daz Cameron opened the game up with a single, then Christin Stewart doubled off of Indians starter, Tyler Eppler, to bring Cameron around to score.

Toledo starter Warwick Saupold allowed a run in the second inning when Wyatt Mathisen hit a sacrifice fly to score Jose Osuna. The game would remain tied until the fifth inning.

Cameron and Stewart would team up again to give the Mud Hens the lead. A triple started the inning well, and Stewart's two-run homer put Toledo up by two. That brings the young outfielder to 22 homers on the year. It plated his third RBI on the day.

Once again, the lead would not last long. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Eric Wood signled to start the Indians half. A couple batters later, Jason Martin tied the game with a two-run shot of his own.

An inning later, Osuna would give the Indians a lead with a solo homer. Ryan Lavarnway doubled, Mathisen was hit by pitch, and Wood singled to keep Indianapolis threatening. However, Jackson Williams grounded into a double play to get Saupold out of the jam.

The Hens showed immediate fight, getting Stewart to third with one out following a single from Jason Krizan. Indians reliever Tanner Anderson struck out Mike Gerber, the got Edwin Espinal to ground out to second.

Buddy Boshers entered the game for the Indians in the ninth to try to preserve the win. He set down Stewart and Dawel Lugo without issue. Jason Krizan kept the game alive with a two out triple. Chad Huffman came in to pinch hit, but grounded out to end the game.

What's Next:

The Mud Hens continue their seven-game road trip tomorrow afternoon at Indianapolis. First pitch of the series finale from Victory Field is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

#RoadToDetroit Report (rankings according to MLB.com 2018 Prospect Watch):

6. OF Christin Stewart: 2-for-4, double, homerun, 3 RBI, run, walk

8. OF Daz Cameron: 2-for-5, single, triple, 2 runs

9. RHP Kyle Funkhouser: DNP (DL)

14. IF Dawel Lugo: 1-for-5, single

16. OF Jacob Robson: 0-for-1

20. RHP Bryan Garcia: DNP (DL)

21. LHP Matt Hall: DNP

22. LHP Tyler Alexander: DNP

26. OF Mike Gerber: 0-for-4, two strikeouts

Hens Notes:

- The International League on Tuesday announced Christin Stewart has been selected to the 2018 IL Postseason All-Star Team.

- Today marks Stewart's eighth three RBI game this season.

- The Mud Hens are now 9-14 against the Indianapolis Indians in 2018, and 33-31 against IL West opponents.

- Blaine Hardy made his second rehab appearance for Toledo in today's game against Indianapolis. Hardy entered the game in the seventh and struck out the side in order.

